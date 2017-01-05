Gone is Gone - Echolocation album review: occasionally impressive, mostly inconsistent

Album:

Echolocation Artist:

Gone is Gone Label:

Rise Records Genre:

Rock

As modern heavy rock supergroups go, Gone is Gone draw their personnel from some of the best. Led by Troy Sanders of alt-metallers Mastodon, and featuring members of QOTSA and At the Drive-In, the quartet certainly have the collective experience potentially to make something special. In reality, their full-length debut, Echolocation, is occasionally impressive but mostly inconsistent.

There is a discernible effort to play around with both loud and quiet dynamics, but the balance is never quite struck. Gift and Fast Awakening lead with powerful, impassioned riffs, the former benefiting from Troy Van Leeuwen’s impressive guitar style. At the same time, the ponderous Dublin and Roads are slow to ignite, while the acoustic-based Resolve simply sounds out of place.

Their discordant approach makes for a detached-sounding album.

