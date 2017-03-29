George Michael’s funeral held in London

British singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral, some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.

Several cars with blacked-out windows apparently drove attendees to and from the ceremony in Highgate Cemetery in north London, Reuters reporters said.

British media reported that Michael’s mother is buried at the cemetery.

Born in London in 1963 as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiatou, son of a Greek Cypriot father and an English mother, Michael became one of the best-selling British recording artists of all time.

He had sold more than 115 million records worldwide by the time of his death.

During his career with Wham! and as a solo singer, his hits included Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Last Christmas, Careless Whisper and Faith.

The outside gates of Highgate Cemetery were covered to restrict the view of the private ceremony.

“Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” a statement from the singer’s publicist said, without confirming the venue.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support.”

Earlier this month, a coroner said the singer had died of natural causes.

The coroner said there was no need for further inquiries into Michael’s death at the age of 53.

