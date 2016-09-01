George Gershwin - An American in Paris: a breath of fresh air

Album:

George Gershwin An American in Paris. Concerto in F Artist:

Lincoln Mayorga, Harmonie Ensemble/New York, Steven Richman, George Gershwin Label:

Harmonia Mundi Genre:

Classical

The distinctive style and sonic flavour of this disc’s decidedly non-mainstream approach to Gershwin stem from conductor Steven Richman’s interest in original orchestrations, veteran pianist Lincoln Mayorga’s free- flowing, idiomatic grasp of the musical idiom, and a studio recording engineered to sound like, well, a recording made in a studio.

Textually and texturally, this is Gershwin with a breath of fresh air, light, dry, nothing hammy or the slightest bit overdone.

It includes rarely heard versions of the Three Preludes and the Overture to Of Thee I Sing.

But in what amounts to Gershwin with period flavour, the real surprise is An American in Paris, without the treacle.