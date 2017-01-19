Funeral of Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt held

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has been remembered at his funeral by his former bandmates, who arrived at the crematorium in the group’s double-decker tour bus.

Led by Quo frontman Francis Rossi, Parfitt’s bandmate for 50 years, the group’s current line-up joined mourners at Woking Crematorium in Surrey.

Rossi was joined by Andy Bown, John “Rhino” Edwards, Leon Cave and Parfitt’s replacement as rhythm guitarist, Richie Malone.

Parfitt carved out a rock’n’roll career spanning half a century as a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the British rock band.

The veteran musician, who married three times, died aged 68 after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.

On Thursday morning, Parfitt’s son Rick jnr - one of four children the guitarist leaves behind - said it was “time to say goodbye” in a Twitter post.

He added: “#RockInPeaceDad” alongside a heart emoji.

Early arrivals ahead of the service included the band’s former drummers, John Coghlan and Matt Letley.

Coghlan - part of the band’s original line-up - was reunited with Parfitt during the group’s 2013 and 2014 reunion tours.

His second wife, Patty Parfitt, was also seen arriving at the service.

One mourner carried a guitar-shaped wreath as a tribute to the late musician.

Multiple heart attacks

Parfitt’s death on Christmas Eve followed years of concern about his health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare.

Most recently, Parfitt had been forced to withdraw from his band’s tour after he collapsed over the summer.

Parfitt’s slate-grey coffin arrived at the service in a four-car procession featuring floral guitar wreaths and others spelling the word “Dad”.

In a car alongside the hearse was third wife Lyndsay Parfitt and his elder children.

‘Wonderful’ children

Lyndsay left a white rose for her late husband among the floral tributes with a note thanking him for their “wonderful” children.

There was a note from television presenter Chris Tarrant. It read: “To Rick, one of the nicest men I ever knew. Rest in peace”.

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May left a message saying: “Many wonderful and hilarious memories.

“Rest in peace old friend. We will miss you, Roger and Brian.”

Another, written by Christa and Neil from United Talent Agency, heralded Parfitt as “Mr rock and roll”.

Press Association