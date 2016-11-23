Franck, Kurtág, Previn, Schumann/ Augustin Hadelich (violin), Joyce Yang (piano) review

Album:

The playing order of this programme offers the musical equivalent of a switchback ride. There’s a real jolt when the concentrated kitsch of André Previn’s Tango Song and Dance is followed by the surging emotion of Schumann’s Sonata in A minor, Opus 105, all the more potent for the sense that Augustin Hadelich gives of keeping its expression slightly in reserve. The pared-back Tre Pezzi, by György Kurtág – all essence, no frills – veers in an unexpected direction, after which César Franck’s Sonata in A strikes off into yet another world, leading from the miniature into the normal. It is a fascinating programme, delivered with point and freshness, all of which is insightfully discussed by the performers in the sleeve notes.

