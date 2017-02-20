Frances Bean Cobain shares note in memory of Kurt Cobain on 50th birthday

Frances Bean Cobain has shared a handwritten note in memory of her father Kurt Cobain to celebrate on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The late Nirvana frontman, born on February 20th 1967, took his own life in 1994 at the age of 27.

Frances Bean Cobain – who was 20 months old when her father died – posted a picture of a handwritten note on Instagram, in which she thanked him for giving her “the gift of life”.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“You are loved and you are missed.

“Thank you for giving me the gift of life.

“Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Frances Bean, whose mother is Hole rocker Courtney Love, captioned the photograph: “February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday.”

She appears alongside her father in the 2015 HBO documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. – (PA)