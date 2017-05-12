Four songs, four opinions - our thoughts on the big tunes of the week

GORILLAZ

We Got The Power (Live on Graham Norton) ★★★

Twenty-two years after Noel Gallagher told the press he hoped Damon Albarn would “catch Aids and die”, the former Oasis guitarist was invited to collaborate on this Gorillaz track with his one-time Britpop arch rival. Conceived as a duet with Albarn, in the studio Gallagher was demoted to backing vocals, replaced by Savages’ Jehnny Beth. And it was Beth who joined Albarn on Graham Norton’s couch after they performed the song on his BBC show last weekend, with Gallagher mooching in the wings like some anonymous hired hand.

Now this is only idle speculation, but it seems to me that, perhaps not since Donald Trump convinced Mitt Romney to go cap in hand to Trump Tower on the pretence that he was being considered for the position of Secretary of State, has a power move against a former rival been so ruthlessly executed.

COME ON LIVE LONG

In The Still ★★★★

The title track from Come On Live Long’s second album (out next week) comes with this contemplative video, directed by Albert Hooi. The Irish four-piece play Whelan’s in Dublin on June 17th.



LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

Call The Police ★★★★

DFA Records James Murphy & co first new release in six years (a double-A side with American Dream) finds the musician waking up from an acid trip and a one-night stand and wondering, aged 47, what the hell he’s doing with his life. Or, as The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne would put it, “killing it, bro”.



HARRY STYLES

Sign of the Times ★★

Colombia

Finally, this new video of Harry Styles taking “flight” over the Isle of Skye set the internet a buzz. Does he think he’s Jesus walking on water? Is it all a metaphor for the former One Direction star finally flying solo? Or is it just the lamest special effect since Charlie Bucket and Grampa Joe hit the Fizzy Lifting Drinks Room? You decide…