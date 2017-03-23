Evan Parker - As the Wind album review: Echoes in a soundscape

Album:

As The Wind Artist:

Evan Parker Label:

Psi Recordings Genre:

Jazz

Evan Parker is not a man given to hyperbole, so if the great English “free” saxophonist says this is “one of the best records I have ever made”, it is worth taking note. As the Wind is an atmospheric, three-cornered conversation between Parker and two less-than-usual percussionists.

French lithophonist Toma Gouband coaxes blunt notes from tuned stones, while US drummer Mark Nauseef (better known for rock playing of a different kind, including a brief spell with Thin Lizzy) produces a variety of contrasting metallic sounds. Together, they describe an austere, echoing soundscape, which elicits a thoughtful, even coy response from Parker.

The results are so fresh, and ear-craningly delicate that even those who don’t think they enjoy this level of abstraction may be forced to re-evaluate. evanparker.com