ESB Feis Ceoil: Wednesday’s results
Kevin Jansson, Cork, who won the Dorothy Stokes Cup at the RDS. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Competitions are continuing at the ESB Feis Ceoil in Dublin.
Dorothy Stokes Cup: 1st Kevin Jansson; 2nd Jane Brazil. Very highly commended: Rowel Friers, Tiffany Qiu. Highly commended: Myn Fitzpatrick, Winifred Massey. Commended: Amy Kieran, Michael Carey.
Boys vocal solo treble: 1st Mark Wilson; 2nd Elliot Kelly. Highly commended: Daniel Whelan.
Boys vocal solo: 1st Quincy Tilles; 2nd Alexander Smith. Very highly commended, Niall Kehoe, Nicholas O’Neill.
Paul Deegan Cup: 1st Tadgh Snodgrass. Very highly commended: Stephen Ryan.
German Government Cup: 1st Lorna Breen. Very highly commended: Kelli-Ann Masterson. Highly commended: Kevin Neville.