Ensemble Ériú - Imbas album review: A modern approach to tradition

Album:

Imbas Artist:

Ensemble Ériú Label:

Raelach Records Genre:

Contemporary Trad

Intensely cerebral, Ensemble Ériú’s second album captures the lateral-thinking septet as they continue to forge new ground. The usual tropes of traditional music are sparingly observed, allowing the fresh-faced amalgam of concertina, fiddle, clarinet, guitar, double bass, marimba and drums to flex their musical muscle with freedom.

Clare influences are tangible and caps are duly doffed to Willie Clancy, Tony MacMahon and others, but Ensemble Ériú’s thoroughly modernist approach sees them invigorate traditional tunes, sometimes simply by transposing the expected (Micho Russell’s whistle) with an unlikely pair of interlopers (Jack Talty’s concertina jousting with Neil O’Loghlen’s double bass).

The title Imbas is aptly chosen, as it’s an old Irish word meaning inspiration, creativity and prophetic knowledge. Their sleight-of-hand arrangement of Peadar Ó Riada’s The West Clare Reel is a thorough delight. Cool-headed and even-handed, Ériú’s groove ultimately reigns supreme.

ensemble.ie