Enrico Pieranunzi: New Spring – Italian finds a new gear in New York

Enrico Pieranunzi’s latest recording for CamJazz comes with the most evocative subtitle in jazz: Live at the Village Vanguard. The great Italian pianist is no stranger to the hallowed Greenwich Village basement; his introspective trio recording two years ago with two former Bill Evans associates was a worthy addition to the Vanguard canon. This time, he places a book of his own compositions before a powerful New York quartet that features saxophonist-of-the-moment Donny McCaslin, and the lithe, creative rhythm section of bassist Scott Colley and drummer Clarence Penn. The New Yorkers find another gear in the urbane Italian, drawing Tyner-esque energy and melodic adventure from the pianist – a robust, hard-swinging set from the beating heart of the tradition. camjazz.com