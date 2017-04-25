Elton John cancels shows due to ‘potentially deadly’ infection

Sir Elton John has pulled out of a series of concerts in Las Vegas due to an “unusual bacterial infection” he contracted in South America, which left him in intensive care.

The singer announced he was pulling out of the shows on Monday in a statement that explained that he spent two nights in intensive care and was released on April 22nd after becoming ill on a flight to the UK from Chile.

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” the statement read.

“During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital.”

It added that the infection was “rare and potentially deadly” but that the star’s medical team identified it quickly and that he is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

Elton John also added: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The affected shows were part of the Million Dollar Piano show and were due to take place at Caesars Palace in April and May, while another gig in Bakersfield, California, on May 6th was also cancelled.

The singer is expected to return for his scheduled gigs at Twickenham, in London on June 3rd.

Guardian