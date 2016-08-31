Electric Picnic: the last batch of stage times and a first look on site

COMEDY TENT

SATURDAY

20.15-21.00 Dylan Moran

19.35-20.05 Reginald D Hunter

18.55-19.30 The Rubberbandits

18.30-18.50 Aisling Bea

18.00-18.25 Colin Murphy

17.35-17.55 Kevin McGarhen

17.05-17.30 Eric Lalor

16.25-17.00 Deidre O’Kane

15.55-16.20Colm O Regan

15.20-15.50 Dublin Comedy Improv

14.55- 15.15 Danny O Brien

14.40-14.50 Colm Tyrell

14.10-14.35 Damian Clarke

13.45-14.05 Fred Cooke

13.30-13.45 Andrew Stanley

SUNDAY

20.10-21.00 David O’Doherty

19.35-20.05 Abandoman

18.45-19.20 Al Porter

18.15-18.40 Joe Rooney

17.45- 18.10 Chris Kent

17.15-17.40 Patrick McDonnell

16.45-17.10 Karl Spain

16.20-16.40 Ian Coppinger

15.55-16.15 Kevin Gildea

15.25-15.50 Rory O Hanlon

14.55-15.20 John Colleary

14.40-14.50Ashlee Bently

14.15- 14.35 Alison Spittle

13.45-14.10 Gearoid Farrelly

SALTY DOG STAGE

FRIDAY

02.30-3.45 Salty Dog NoStars play Bowie

01.35-02.15 Pete Pamf Sextette

24.25-01.15 Stomptown Brass

23.15-24.00 Third Smoke

22.00-22.55 Swords

20.45-21.35 Bronagh Gallagher Band

19.25-20.15 Five by Five

18.10-19.00 These Charming Men present The Queen is Dead

17.05-17.50 Buffalo Sunn

16.00-16.45 Rob Walsh Band

14.00-16.00 Will Softly

SATURDAY

02.50 - 04.00 Le Galaxie Soundsystem

01.35 - 02.30 RSAG

24.25-01.15 Eskies

23.00-24.05 The Pale

21.55-22.40 Ross Breen

20.40-21.35 Square Pegs

19.30-20.20 Prison Love

18.40-19.10 Gavin Glass

17.25-18.15 The Portside Hootenanny

16.10-17.05 D Riculous Allstars

15.00-15.50 Leila Jane and the Healers

14.00-14.45 Sion Hill

13.00-13.45 Trinitones

12.00-12.45 Love for Arthur Lee presents Forever Changes

SUNDAY

01.35-03.00 Kormac

24.25-01.15 New Secret Weapon

23.20-24.05 Manden Express

22.10-23.00 Mongrel State

20.55-21.50 Cronins featuring Shane MacGowan

19.30-20.20 Mick Pyro & The Dublin Blues Cartel

18.15-19.10 David Kitt

17.10-18.00 Aine Cahill

16.05-16.50 My Fellow Sponges

15.05-15.50 Emma Lou & The Agenda

14.05-14.50 Old Hannah

13.00-13.50 Dr Strangely Strange

12.00-12.45 Aidan Kavanagh‘s Sunday Morning Dishgo

RED BULL MUSIC ACADEMY

FRIDAY

01.30-03.00 Colm K

23.30-01.30 Fish Go Deep

21.30-23.30 Timmy Stewart

18.30-21.30 KC

16.30-18.30 Galactic Beat Club

14.30-16.30 Discotekken

12.00-14.30 Ciara Brady

SATURDAY

23.00-03.00 Mr. Scruff

20.30-23.00 Phil Boyle

18.30-20.30 Nialler9

16.30-18.30 Sim Simma

14.30-16.30 This Greedy Pig

12.00-14.30James Hannan

SUNDAY

01.00-03.00 New Jackson

23.00-01.00 Billy Scurry

21.00-23.00 Stevie G

19.00-21.00 Donal Dineen

16.30-19.00 Hubie Davison

14.30-16.30Mr Ray

12.00-14.30 Dave Fear

JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW

FRIDAY

23.30 Fire Show with RealTa Circus

Past Midnight-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow feat. Jeremy Hickey aka R.S.A.G

01.00-04.00 Kelly Ann Byrne + Billy Scurry

SATURDAY

00.00-04.00 Johnny Moy + Mulljoy + Special Guests

23.00 -00.00 The Strypes

22.00-22.45 Gavin James

21.00-21.45 The Frank & Walters

20.00-20.45 The Academic

10.15-20.00 Special Guest DJ

18.30-19.15 EngineAlley

17.45-18.15 Le Boom

17.00-17.30 Wob

16.1516.45 The Outer Limits

15.30-16.00 Weenz

14.45-15.15 The Vincents

14.00-14.3 Foxjaw

13.15-13.45 Ceili All-Stars

12.00-13.00 House of Yoga feat. Get Down Edits

SUNDAY

01.00-02.00 End of the World Party

00.00-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

23/00-23.45 The Blizzards

22/00-22..45 Exmagician

21.00-21.45 Bitch Falcon

20.00-20.45 Relish

19.15-19.45 Veda, Regina, Pixie & Sngelica - stars of Witchy Wednesdays @ the George - present Drag, Sex & Rock ’n’ Roll

18.30-19.05 Interskalactic

17.45-18.15 Mariachi San Patricio

17.00-17.30 Barq

16.15-16.45 Orchid Collective

15.30-16.00 Ivy Nations

14.45-15.15 Craig Gallagher

14.00-14.30 White Cholera

13.15-13.45 Absolutely Yo

12.00-13.00 House of Yoga

TRENCHTOWN

FRIDAY

01.00-03.30 Dirty Dubsters w/ Kwasi, Mango, RV, Jago & Deemas j

23.55 -00.45 After The Ibis

22.50-23.40 Gangsters

21.55-22.35 Jafaris

20.10-21.40 Jameire

18.40-20.10 Dub Foundry & Ranking Fox

16.40-18.40 Junior Spesh

14.40-16.40 t woc

SATURDAY

01.30-03.30 Ras Kwame & Serocee

23.25 -01.25 Worries Outernational

22.20 -23.10 Adeniyi Allen Taylor & the Afrobeat Orchestra

21.15-22.05 The Bionic Rats

20.10-21.00 The Hacklers

19.05-19.55 Johnny Pluse & the Stormtroopers of Love

17.20-18.50 Word Up Collective

16.15- 17.05 Skazz

14.30-16.00 Rub A Dub Crew

13.00-14.30 An Galar Dub

SUNDAY

02.00-03.30 Cian Finn

00.45-01.45 Ajo Arkestra

23.30-00.30 Wob! (Sambass Set)

22.15-23.15 Andrew White

21.10-22.00 The Service

20.05-20.55 The Little Beauties

19.00-19.50 Dah Jevu

17.15-18.45 Tom Beary & MC Little Tree

16.20-17.00 Bevin Rimson

14.05-16.05 Tim Timmah

GLOBAL GREEN Village Hall

FRIDAY

01.00 Start The Dance. featuring RobotRock and DJ Dave Caffrey till late

23.20 Phases DJs

22.40 Cinema

21.50 Wastefellow

21.00 Jem Mitchell

20.00 WEAVE

SATURDAY

23.20 Hip Hop Hooray. featuring Re.Raw, Gin n Juice, Rosko til very late..

21.40 Caz9

19.50 Voices Rising. Spoken Word

19.00 Cult Called Man

18.10 The Witch Trials

17.00 Reconnecting With Nature - Panel Discussion

16.15 Swords

15.20 CreamDream

14.30 Anna-Mieke

13.30 Community Energy - Panel Discussion

13.10 Community Power - Screening

12.00 Yoga

SUNDAY

02.15 Ben Live/DJ Set - Breaks, jackin house, trap and dubstep

21.40 Last Train to Skaville. featuring Rub A Dub, Pressure Drop DJs and The Service

20.00 Atlantic - Screening and Discussion

19.15 The Savage Jim Breen

18.20 Black Bank Folk

16.00 The Show Must Go On - Panel Discussion

17.00 Pop Icons. Sing Along Social for GOAL

15.00 David Keenan

14.10 I Am Niamh

13.20 Sarah Buckley

12.00 Yoga

CASA BACARDÍ

FRIDAY

22.00-00.00 Huxley

20.00-22.00 Hercules & Love Affair (Dj Set)

18.00-20.00 Stevie G

16.00-18.00 Stephen Manning

SATURDAY

00.00-02.00 DJ Deece

22.00-00.00 Nicky Siano

20.00-22.00 Horse Meat Disco

18.00-20.00 Krafty Kuts

16.30-18.00 Get Down Edits

15.00-16.40 Groovement Soul

13.30-15.00 Modern Magic

12,30-13.30 4wrd Grad

SUNDAY

22.00-00.00 The Magician

20.00-22.00 Disco Bloodbath

18.00-20.00 A-Skillz

16.00-18.00 Kelly Anne Byrne

14,00-16.00 Ghostboy

12.00-14.00 Christian Homan

From Friday The Irish Times will be onsite at Stradbally proper, with our live blog for all your news, traffic and weather updates, and those essential first-night reviews. We’ll have daily editions of The Ticket on-site on Saturday and Sunday, as well as online video, blog, news and feature content all weekend.

And if you need a little break from the musical affairs, we’ll have a full programme of talks at the expanded Irish Times Ticket Tent in the Mindfield section. There will be discussions with the best arts and sports writers, panels with experts in film and TV, and a look at the state of our 100-year-old nation.

For more visit our Electric Picnic page here