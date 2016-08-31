Electric Picnic: the last batch of stage times and a first look on site
Here are the stage times for the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, Comedy Tent, Salty Dog, Trailer Park, Global Green, Trenchtown and more
COMEDY TENT
SATURDAY
20.15-21.00 Dylan Moran
19.35-20.05 Reginald D Hunter
18.55-19.30 The Rubberbandits
18.30-18.50 Aisling Bea
18.00-18.25 Colin Murphy
17.35-17.55 Kevin McGarhen
17.05-17.30 Eric Lalor
16.25-17.00 Deidre O’Kane
15.55-16.20Colm O Regan
15.20-15.50 Dublin Comedy Improv
14.55- 15.15 Danny O Brien
14.40-14.50 Colm Tyrell
14.10-14.35 Damian Clarke
13.45-14.05 Fred Cooke
13.30-13.45 Andrew Stanley
SUNDAY
20.10-21.00 David O’Doherty
19.35-20.05 Abandoman
18.45-19.20 Al Porter
18.15-18.40 Joe Rooney
17.45- 18.10 Chris Kent
17.15-17.40 Patrick McDonnell
16.45-17.10 Karl Spain
16.20-16.40 Ian Coppinger
15.55-16.15 Kevin Gildea
15.25-15.50 Rory O Hanlon
14.55-15.20 John Colleary
14.40-14.50Ashlee Bently
14.15- 14.35 Alison Spittle
13.45-14.10 Gearoid Farrelly
SALTY DOG STAGE
FRIDAY
02.30-3.45 Salty Dog NoStars play Bowie
01.35-02.15 Pete Pamf Sextette
24.25-01.15 Stomptown Brass
23.15-24.00 Third Smoke
22.00-22.55 Swords
20.45-21.35 Bronagh Gallagher Band
19.25-20.15 Five by Five
18.10-19.00 These Charming Men present The Queen is Dead
17.05-17.50 Buffalo Sunn
16.00-16.45 Rob Walsh Band
14.00-16.00 Will Softly
SATURDAY
02.50 - 04.00 Le Galaxie Soundsystem
01.35 - 02.30 RSAG
24.25-01.15 Eskies
23.00-24.05 The Pale
21.55-22.40 Ross Breen
20.40-21.35 Square Pegs
19.30-20.20 Prison Love
18.40-19.10 Gavin Glass
17.25-18.15 The Portside Hootenanny
16.10-17.05 D Riculous Allstars
15.00-15.50 Leila Jane and the Healers
14.00-14.45 Sion Hill
13.00-13.45 Trinitones
12.00-12.45 Love for Arthur Lee presents Forever Changes
SUNDAY
01.35-03.00 Kormac
24.25-01.15 New Secret Weapon
23.20-24.05 Manden Express
22.10-23.00 Mongrel State
20.55-21.50 Cronins featuring Shane MacGowan
19.30-20.20 Mick Pyro & The Dublin Blues Cartel
18.15-19.10 David Kitt
17.10-18.00 Aine Cahill
16.05-16.50 My Fellow Sponges
15.05-15.50 Emma Lou & The Agenda
14.05-14.50 Old Hannah
13.00-13.50 Dr Strangely Strange
12.00-12.45 Aidan Kavanagh‘s Sunday Morning Dishgo
RED BULL MUSIC ACADEMY
FRIDAY
01.30-03.00 Colm K
23.30-01.30 Fish Go Deep
21.30-23.30 Timmy Stewart
18.30-21.30 KC
16.30-18.30 Galactic Beat Club
14.30-16.30 Discotekken
12.00-14.30 Ciara Brady
SATURDAY
23.00-03.00 Mr. Scruff
20.30-23.00 Phil Boyle
18.30-20.30 Nialler9
16.30-18.30 Sim Simma
14.30-16.30 This Greedy Pig
12.00-14.30James Hannan
SUNDAY
01.00-03.00 New Jackson
23.00-01.00 Billy Scurry
21.00-23.00 Stevie G
19.00-21.00 Donal Dineen
16.30-19.00 Hubie Davison
14.30-16.30Mr Ray
12.00-14.30 Dave Fear
JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW
FRIDAY
23.30 Fire Show with RealTa Circus
Past Midnight-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow feat. Jeremy Hickey aka R.S.A.G
01.00-04.00 Kelly Ann Byrne + Billy Scurry
SATURDAY
00.00-04.00 Johnny Moy + Mulljoy + Special Guests
23.00 -00.00 The Strypes
22.00-22.45 Gavin James
21.00-21.45 The Frank & Walters
20.00-20.45 The Academic
10.15-20.00 Special Guest DJ
18.30-19.15 EngineAlley
17.45-18.15 Le Boom
17.00-17.30 Wob
16.1516.45 The Outer Limits
15.30-16.00 Weenz
14.45-15.15 The Vincents
14.00-14.3 Foxjaw
13.15-13.45 Ceili All-Stars
12.00-13.00 House of Yoga feat. Get Down Edits
SUNDAY
01.00-02.00 End of the World Party
00.00-01.00 The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow
23/00-23.45 The Blizzards
22/00-22..45 Exmagician
21.00-21.45 Bitch Falcon
20.00-20.45 Relish
19.15-19.45 Veda, Regina, Pixie & Sngelica - stars of Witchy Wednesdays @ the George - present Drag, Sex & Rock ’n’ Roll
18.30-19.05 Interskalactic
17.45-18.15 Mariachi San Patricio
17.00-17.30 Barq
16.15-16.45 Orchid Collective
15.30-16.00 Ivy Nations
14.45-15.15 Craig Gallagher
14.00-14.30 White Cholera
13.15-13.45 Absolutely Yo
12.00-13.00 House of Yoga
TRENCHTOWN
FRIDAY
01.00-03.30 Dirty Dubsters w/ Kwasi, Mango, RV, Jago & Deemas j
23.55 -00.45 After The Ibis
22.50-23.40 Gangsters
21.55-22.35 Jafaris
20.10-21.40 Jameire
18.40-20.10 Dub Foundry & Ranking Fox
16.40-18.40 Junior Spesh
14.40-16.40 t woc
SATURDAY
01.30-03.30 Ras Kwame & Serocee
23.25 -01.25 Worries Outernational
22.20 -23.10 Adeniyi Allen Taylor & the Afrobeat Orchestra
21.15-22.05 The Bionic Rats
20.10-21.00 The Hacklers
19.05-19.55 Johnny Pluse & the Stormtroopers of Love
17.20-18.50 Word Up Collective
16.15- 17.05 Skazz
14.30-16.00 Rub A Dub Crew
13.00-14.30 An Galar Dub
SUNDAY
02.00-03.30 Cian Finn
00.45-01.45 Ajo Arkestra
23.30-00.30 Wob! (Sambass Set)
22.15-23.15 Andrew White
21.10-22.00 The Service
20.05-20.55 The Little Beauties
19.00-19.50 Dah Jevu
17.15-18.45 Tom Beary & MC Little Tree
16.20-17.00 Bevin Rimson
14.05-16.05 Tim Timmah
GLOBAL GREEN Village Hall
FRIDAY
01.00 Start The Dance. featuring RobotRock and DJ Dave Caffrey till late
23.20 Phases DJs
22.40 Cinema
21.50 Wastefellow
21.00 Jem Mitchell
20.00 WEAVE
SATURDAY
23.20 Hip Hop Hooray. featuring Re.Raw, Gin n Juice, Rosko til very late..
21.40 Caz9
19.50 Voices Rising. Spoken Word
19.00 Cult Called Man
18.10 The Witch Trials
17.00 Reconnecting With Nature - Panel Discussion
16.15 Swords
15.20 CreamDream
14.30 Anna-Mieke
13.30 Community Energy - Panel Discussion
13.10 Community Power - Screening
12.00 Yoga
SUNDAY
02.15 Ben Live/DJ Set - Breaks, jackin house, trap and dubstep
21.40 Last Train to Skaville. featuring Rub A Dub, Pressure Drop DJs and The Service
20.00 Atlantic - Screening and Discussion
19.15 The Savage Jim Breen
18.20 Black Bank Folk
16.00 The Show Must Go On - Panel Discussion
17.00 Pop Icons. Sing Along Social for GOAL
15.00 David Keenan
14.10 I Am Niamh
13.20 Sarah Buckley
12.00 Yoga
CASA BACARDÍ
FRIDAY
22.00-00.00 Huxley
20.00-22.00 Hercules & Love Affair (Dj Set)
18.00-20.00 Stevie G
16.00-18.00 Stephen Manning
SATURDAY
00.00-02.00 DJ Deece
22.00-00.00 Nicky Siano
20.00-22.00 Horse Meat Disco
18.00-20.00 Krafty Kuts
16.30-18.00 Get Down Edits
15.00-16.40 Groovement Soul
13.30-15.00 Modern Magic
12,30-13.30 4wrd Grad
SUNDAY
22.00-00.00 The Magician
20.00-22.00 Disco Bloodbath
18.00-20.00 A-Skillz
16.00-18.00 Kelly Anne Byrne
14,00-16.00 Ghostboy
12.00-14.00 Christian Homan
From Friday The Irish Times will be onsite at Stradbally proper, with our live blog for all your news, traffic and weather updates, and those essential first-night reviews. We’ll have daily editions of The Ticket on-site on Saturday and Sunday, as well as online video, blog, news and feature content all weekend.
And if you need a little break from the musical affairs, we’ll have a full programme of talks at the expanded Irish Times Ticket Tent in the Mindfield section. There will be discussions with the best arts and sports writers, panels with experts in film and TV, and a look at the state of our 100-year-old nation.
