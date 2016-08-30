Electric Picnic stage times: the latest schedules revealed
Here are the stage times for the Electric Arena, Cosby, Little Big, Theatre of Food, Mindfield tents and more
Stradbally fields forever: an aerial view of the Electric Picnic. Photograph: Sky Tec Ireland
ELECTRIC ARENA
FRIDAY
22.45-00.00 Super Furry Animals
21.00-11.15 Todd Terje
19.30-20.30 Broken Social Scene
SATURDAY
00.15-01.15 Years & Years
22.30-23.45 The Shins
21.00-22.00 The Avett Brothers
19.30-20.30 Jack Garrett
18.15-19.00 Walking On Cars
16.45-17.30 Lindsey Stirling
15.15-16.00 Wyvern Lingo
13.45-14.30 Neon Wolf
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 Skepta
21.15-22.15 Bat For Lashes
19.45-20.45 Wolf Alice
18.15-19.15 Wild Beasts
16.45-17.45 Editors
15.30-16.15 Aurora
14.00-14.45 CC Brez
COSBY TENT
SATURDAY
23.00-00.00 King Kong Company
21.30-22.15 Daithi
20.00-20.45 Kevin Morby
18.45-19.30 Otherkin
17.15-18.00 Whitney
15.45-16.30 Mothers
14.15-15.00 Pleasure Beach
13.15-13.45 Tanjier
SUNDAY
22.45-23.45 Phosphorescent
21.30-22.15 Oh Wonder
20.15-21.00 Ezra Furman
19.00-19.45 Kano
17.45-18.30 Blossoms
16.30-17.15 Frankie Cosmos
15.15-16.00 Meilyr Jones
14.15-14.45 Wild // Youth
LITTLE BIG
SATURDAY
01.30-03.00 Daniel Avery
00.00-01.20 New Jackson
22.45-23.30 Jessy Lanza
21.30-22.15 Mura Masa
20.15-21.00 Little Simz
19.00-19.45 Rusangano Family
17.45-18.30 Lemaitre
16.30-17.15 Hare Squead
15.25-16.00 BarQ
14.30-15.00 Fangclub
13.30-14.00 Aine Cahill
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 Pantha du Prince
21.30-22.30 Mount Kimbie
20.30-21.30 Shit Robot
19.15-20.00 Nao
18.00-18.45 Pumarosa
16.45-17.30 Saint Sister
15.30-16.15 Talos
14.30-15.00 Tim Chadwick
MINDFIELD
FRIDAY
20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live
19:10-20:20 See: Hear-Nick Kelly
18:00-19:00 Avant Gardaí
14:00-17:50 Salon du Chat
SATURDAY
20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live
19:20-20:20 Leviathan: 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual
18:10-19:10 Twenty One Sixteen Parliament hosted by Blindboy Boat Club
17:00-18:00 The Experts Bite Back hosted by Pat Kenny
15:50-16:50 History Ireland Hedge School: A history of festivals, from Uisneach to Electric Picnic
14:10-15:40 Soundings Podcast with Dylan Haskins, Sharon Horgan, Aisling Bea
13:00-14:00 Amnesty Hour hosted by Audrey Carville
11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat
SUNDAY
19:00-19: 10 Waterford Whispers News: Live
18:00-19:00 Paddy Cullivan: The 10 Dark Secrets of 1916
16:50-17:50 Leviathan 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual
15:40-16:40 What the Fuck is Culture Anyway? Hosted by Blindboy Boat Club
14:30-15:30 History Ireland Hedge School: The Battle of the Somme: Heroic Sacrifice or Senseless Slaughter?
13:00-14:20 Late Late Sunday Show with Miriam O’Callaghan and Al Porter and special guests
11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat
THEATRE STAGE
SATURDAY
16.30 Just a Shot Away (Just a Kiss Away) with Oonagh Murphy, Maeve Stone and Moira Brady Averill
15.00 From Eden with Stephen Jones and Seána Kerslake
13.30 Always Alone Together with Cathal McGuire
12.00 Made Up by the Fast Food Collective
SUNDAY
17.00 After 62% by Una Mullally
15.00 Rebel Rebel with Anu Productions and Robbie O’Connor and Aisling O’Mara
13.30 16 and Rising Project with Super Paua
12.00 Love and War with Bewley’s Cafe Theatre and the Delmaine String Quartet
THEATRE OF FOOD
FRIDAY
19:15 Diva Cocktails with Shannen Butler Keane
18:40 Real Bread Rising with Patrick Ryan
18:00 Salted Fish with Caitlin Ruth
17:00 Cork Cooking with Takashi Miyazaki, Gautham Iyer and Kate Lawlor
SATURDAY
19:20 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn
18:40 Food as medicine with Gearoid Lynch, Katie Sanderson, Gautham Iyer, Derry Clarke and April Danann
18:00 Smoke with Birgitta Curtin and Leslie Williams
17:30 Chef’s Debate with Gary O’Hanlon, Paul Flynn, Caitlin Ruth, Niall Sabongi and Kate Lawlor
16:40 Kev and Sham go Coconuts with Kevin O’Toole and Sham Hanifa
16:00 Gulp 2.0 with Jonathan McCrea and Ivan Varian
15:20 25X4: A musical food performance with Kevin Thornton
14:40 Clodagh McKenna and Goatsbridge Trout
14:00 Natural Born Feeder with Roz Purcell
13:20 Virtuous Tart with Susan Jane White
12:40 Happy Pear: David & Stephen Flynn
SUNDAY
18:15 Euro-toques party with Caroline Byrne and members of eurotoques
17:45 Star chef hacks with Ross Lewis, Stephen Toman, JP McMahon, Derry Clarke and Kevin Thornton
17:00 Levis’ Corner Bar music and drinks session with Joe O’Leary, Caroline O’Donnell and musical guests
16:40 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn
16:00 Our Table: Michelle Darmody and friends. Living under Direct Provision
15:00 Soul cookie tasting and drum session with Ralph Rolle 14:40 Fermentation with Dingle Cookery School
14:00 Regional Irish food with Graham Neville, Wade Murphy and Robbie Krawczyk
13:20 Funky foods and sounds with Audrey McDonald and Tom Dunne
12:40 Two continents, one world with JP McMahon & Sunil Ghai
12:00 Canteen brunch with Paul Williams and sounds by Aoife McElwaine and Nialler9
