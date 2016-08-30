Electric Picnic stage times: the latest schedules revealed

ELECTRIC ARENA

FRIDAY

22.45-00.00 Super Furry Animals

21.00-11.15 Todd Terje

19.30-20.30 Broken Social Scene

SATURDAY

00.15-01.15 Years & Years

22.30-23.45 The Shins

21.00-22.00 The Avett Brothers

19.30-20.30 Jack Garrett

18.15-19.00 Walking On Cars

16.45-17.30 Lindsey Stirling

15.15-16.00 Wyvern Lingo

13.45-14.30 Neon Wolf

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 Skepta

21.15-22.15 Bat For Lashes

19.45-20.45 Wolf Alice

18.15-19.15 Wild Beasts

16.45-17.45 Editors

15.30-16.15 Aurora

14.00-14.45 CC Brez

COSBY TENT

SATURDAY

23.00-00.00 King Kong Company

21.30-22.15 Daithi

20.00-20.45 Kevin Morby

18.45-19.30 Otherkin

17.15-18.00 Whitney

15.45-16.30 Mothers

14.15-15.00 Pleasure Beach

13.15-13.45 Tanjier

SUNDAY

22.45-23.45 Phosphorescent

21.30-22.15 Oh Wonder

20.15-21.00 Ezra Furman

19.00-19.45 Kano

17.45-18.30 Blossoms

16.30-17.15 Frankie Cosmos

15.15-16.00 Meilyr Jones

14.15-14.45 Wild // Youth

LITTLE BIG

SATURDAY

01.30-03.00 Daniel Avery

00.00-01.20 New Jackson

22.45-23.30 Jessy Lanza

21.30-22.15 Mura Masa

20.15-21.00 Little Simz

19.00-19.45 Rusangano Family

17.45-18.30 Lemaitre

16.30-17.15 Hare Squead

15.25-16.00 BarQ

14.30-15.00 Fangclub

13.30-14.00 Aine Cahill

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 Pantha du Prince

21.30-22.30 Mount Kimbie

20.30-21.30 Shit Robot

19.15-20.00 Nao

18.00-18.45 Pumarosa

16.45-17.30 Saint Sister

15.30-16.15 Talos

14.30-15.00 Tim Chadwick

MINDFIELD

FRIDAY

20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live

19:10-20:20 See: Hear-Nick Kelly

18:00-19:00 Avant Gardaí

14:00-17:50 Salon du Chat

SATURDAY

20:30-20:40 Waterford Whispers News: Live

19:20-20:20 Leviathan: 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual

18:10-19:10 Twenty One Sixteen Parliament hosted by Blindboy Boat Club

17:00-18:00 The Experts Bite Back hosted by Pat Kenny

15:50-16:50 History Ireland Hedge School: A history of festivals, from Uisneach to Electric Picnic

14:10-15:40 Soundings Podcast with Dylan Haskins, Sharon Horgan, Aisling Bea

13:00-14:00 Amnesty Hour hosted by Audrey Carville

11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat

SUNDAY

19:00-19: 10 Waterford Whispers News: Live

18:00-19:00 Paddy Cullivan: The 10 Dark Secrets of 1916

16:50-17:50 Leviathan 3D Debate with Colm O’Regan and 3pin Audiovisual

15:40-16:40 What the Fuck is Culture Anyway? Hosted by Blindboy Boat Club

14:30-15:30 History Ireland Hedge School: The Battle of the Somme: Heroic Sacrifice or Senseless Slaughter?

13:00-14:20 Late Late Sunday Show with Miriam O’Callaghan and Al Porter and special guests

11:00-12:50 Salon du Chat

THEATRE STAGE

SATURDAY

16.30 Just a Shot Away (Just a Kiss Away) with Oonagh Murphy, Maeve Stone and Moira Brady Averill

15.00 From Eden with Stephen Jones and Seána Kerslake

13.30 Always Alone Together with Cathal McGuire

12.00 Made Up by the Fast Food Collective



SUNDAY

17.00 After 62% by Una Mullally

15.00 Rebel Rebel with Anu Productions and Robbie O’Connor and Aisling O’Mara

13.30 16 and Rising Project with Super Paua

12.00 Love and War with Bewley’s Cafe Theatre and the Delmaine String Quartet

THEATRE OF FOOD

FRIDAY

19:15 Diva Cocktails with Shannen Butler Keane

18:40 Real Bread Rising with Patrick Ryan

18:00 Salted Fish with Caitlin Ruth

17:00 Cork Cooking with Takashi Miyazaki, Gautham Iyer and Kate Lawlor

SATURDAY

19:20 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn

18:40 Food as medicine with Gearoid Lynch, Katie Sanderson, Gautham Iyer, Derry Clarke and April Danann

18:00 Smoke with Birgitta Curtin and Leslie Williams

17:30 Chef’s Debate with Gary O’Hanlon, Paul Flynn, Caitlin Ruth, Niall Sabongi and Kate Lawlor

16:40 Kev and Sham go Coconuts with Kevin O’Toole and Sham Hanifa

16:00 Gulp 2.0 with Jonathan McCrea and Ivan Varian

15:20 25X4: A musical food performance with Kevin Thornton

14:40 Clodagh McKenna and Goatsbridge Trout

14:00 Natural Born Feeder with Roz Purcell

13:20 Virtuous Tart with Susan Jane White

12:40 Happy Pear: David & Stephen Flynn

SUNDAY

18:15 Euro-toques party with Caroline Byrne and members of eurotoques

17:45 Star chef hacks with Ross Lewis, Stephen Toman, JP McMahon, Derry Clarke and Kevin Thornton

17:00 Levis’ Corner Bar music and drinks session with Joe O’Leary, Caroline O’Donnell and musical guests

16:40 Classic Bacardi cocktails with Alan Kavanagh and Paul Flynn

16:00 Our Table: Michelle Darmody and friends. Living under Direct Provision

15:00 Soul cookie tasting and drum session with Ralph Rolle 14:40 Fermentation with Dingle Cookery School

14:00 Regional Irish food with Graham Neville, Wade Murphy and Robbie Krawczyk

13:20 Funky foods and sounds with Audrey McDonald and Tom Dunne

12:40 Two continents, one world with JP McMahon & Sunil Ghai

12:00 Canteen brunch with Paul Williams and sounds by Aoife McElwaine and Nialler9

