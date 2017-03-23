Electric Picnic sells out in under five minutes

Electric Picnic has sold out in less than five minutes after tickets went on sale at 9am on Thursday morning.

The event is due to announce its line-up at an event at noon today. Before an act was announced, though, all tickets were sold out for the weekend festival, which takes place from Friday, September 1st to Sunday, September 3rd. The event’s capacity is 55,000.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to voice their dismay, and this latest frustration is likely to lead to more calls for controls on the secondary ticket market. Tickets were already available on secondary ticket markets Seatwave and Viagogo within minutes of selling out on Ticketmaster for between €323 and €500. The original price for a weekend ticket is €240.

