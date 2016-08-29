Electric Picnic: first look at the stage times

Here’s the first stage times for the Main, Rankin’s Wood, Other Voices and Body and Soul stages. We'll have more for you tomorrow

Laurence Mackin

James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem would like to cordially invite you to the Electric Picnic main stage at just after midnight on Saturday. Photograph: Estela Silva/EPA

MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY

22.30-00.00 The Chemical Brothers
21.00-22.00 The 1975
19.30-20.30 Nas
18.15-19.00 ABC
17.00-17.45 Ryan Sheridan

SATURDAY

00.05-01.45 LCD Soundsystem
22.00-23.15 Noel Gallagher
20.30-21.30 Bell X1
19.00-20.00 Catfish & The Bottlemen
17.30-18.30 Gavin James
16.00-17.00 The Lightning Seeds
14.45-15.30 Hermitage Green
13.00-14.00 Trinity Orchestra

SUNDAY

22.45-00.00 Lana Del Rey
20.45-22.00 New Order
19.00-20.00 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
17.30-18.30 James Bay
16.00-17.00 Local Natives
14.30-15.30 Toots & The Maytals
13.00-14.00 Dublin Gospel Choir

BODY AND SOUL MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY

02.45-03.30 Whilk & Misky
01.30-02.15 MOTHXR
00.00-01.00 FlexFab
22.30-23.30 The Altered Hours
21.15-22.00 TooFools
20.00-20.45 Talos
19.00-19.30 Myles Manley
18.00-18.30 Ollie Bell
17.00-17.30 Search Party Animal

SATURDAY

03.00-03.45 Plutonic Dust
01.45-02.30 Ninos Du Brasil
00.30-01.15 Girls Names
23.15 - 00.00 DBFC
22.00-22.45 Blaenavon
20.45-21.30 Ocho
19.30-20.15 Mario Batkovic
18.15-19.00 Áine Cahill
17.00-17.45 John Connolly Inc
16.00-16.30 Æ Mak
15.00-15.30 Hilary Woods
14.00-14.30 Elephant
13.00-13.30 Phil Cosby
12.00-12.30 Ailbhe Reddy

SUNDAY

02.45-03.45 Overhead the Albatross
01.30-02.15 Prince Rama
00.00-01.00 Ezra Furman
22.30-23.15 This Is The Kit
21.30-22.00 The Dead Heavys
20.15-21.00 Eleanor Friedberger
19.15-19.45 White Mice
18.00-18.45 Slow Place Like Home
17.00-17.30 Elm
16.00-16.30 Niamh Regan
14.45-15.45 Sing Along Social: Girl Power
13.40-14.15 Frankenstein Bolts
12.45-13.15 Pine The Pilcrow
11.45-12.15 Hvmmingbyrd

RANKIN’S WOOD
SATURDAY

22.00-00.00 John Talabot
21.00-22.00 DJ EZ
19.45-20.30 Joey Badass
18.15-19.15 Glass Animals
17.00-17.45 Rejjie Snow
15.45-16.30 Girls Names
14.45-15.15 Brian Deady
13.30-14.00 Eve Belle

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 District 8 DJ‘s
21.15-22.45 Adam Beyer
19.45-20.45 Animal Collective
18.30-19.15 Savages
17.00-18.00 Gorgon City
15.45-16.30 Picture This
14.30-15.15 Sample Answer

OTHER VOICES

FRIDAY

23:00-00.00 Rusangano Family
22:10-22.40 Word Up Collective 
21:05-21.45 Saint Sister
20:00-20.40 Heathers
19:00-19.40 Holly Macve
18:05-18.35 My Sweet Beloved
17:00-17.40 Skipper’s Alley
16:00-16.40 Booka Brass

SATURDAY

23:15-00.15 Special Guest
21:45-22.45 Le Galaxie
20:15-21.15 Karl Blau
19:15-19.45 Fangclub
18:00-18.45 Special Guest
17:00-17.30 Sample Answer
16:15-16.45 Stephen James Smith
15:00-15.45 Dr. Dog

SUNDAY

21:40-22.40 Lynched
20:30-21.10 Margaret Glaspy
19:20-20.00 Jalen N’Gonda
18:10-18.50 Julia Jacklin
17:00-17.40 Basia Bulat
16:00-16.30 Special Guest
15:00-15.30 Loah

EARTHSHIP STAGE 
FRIDAY
02.30-4.00 Barry Redsetta
01.30-02.15 R.S.A.G
23.45-01.00 Shane Mannion
22.20-23.45 Alice Club Night
21.25-22.00 The Clandestinos
20.20-21.00 Ye Vagabonds
19.30-20.00 5th Element & DoubleScreen
18.30-19.00 Mythill Grimm
17.30-18.00 New Pope

SATURDAY
03.00-04.00 Automatic Tasty
01.40-02.40 Toby Kaar
23.50-01.20 Donal Dineen
22.50-23.35 Patrick Kelleher
21.45-22.30 Sack 
20.45-21.15 The Amazing Few
19.30-20.15 Road Wives
18.15-19.00 ROCSTRONG
17.00-17.45 Vernon Jane
15.45-16.30 Alright You Restless
14.30-15.15 The Louisiana 6
13.20-14.00 Flecks
12.00-13.00 Mutefish
 
SUNDAY
00.00-04.00 Mother DJs
22.30-00.00 Neil Flynn
21.25-22.10 Adultrock
20.25-21.05 Myles Manley
19.15-19.55 Malojian
16.15-18.45 Telephones
15.20-16.00 Hilary Woods
14.10-14.50 Black Wing Bird 
13.00-13.40 Sion Hill 
12.00-12.30 Sonnets & Sisters


THE BANDSTAND (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY

02.00-03.00 PolyGlove
01.00-01.40 Apollonia
00.00-00.40 El Grey
23.00-23.40Contour
22.00-22.40 Kojaque
21.00-21.40 Colorama
20.00-20.40 Al-Jive Mestizo
19.00-19.40 Clara Tracey
18.00-18.40 Hoodman Blind

SATURDAY
02.00-03.00 Contour
01.00-01.40 We Eat Electric Light
00.00-00.40 Cantina Bop
22.00-22.40 Zaska
21.00-21.40 Daft as Punk
20.00-20.40 Apollonia
19.00-19.40 Johnny Rayge
18.00-18.40 Pine the Pilcrow
17.00-17.40 Kiruu
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Clara Tracey
14.00-14.40 Hoodman Blind

SUNDAY
01.00-02.00 El Grey
00.00-00.40 Colorama
23.00-23.40 My House Presents Prince
22.00-22.40 We Eat Electric Light
21.00-21.40 Cantina Bop
20.00-20.40 Cult Called Man
19.00-19.40 Publicity Machine
17.00-18.40 Special Guests: My House DJs
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Kiruu
14.00-14.40 Clara Tracey


PEACE PAGODA (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY

02.00-04.00 Elrap & Zukat
00.30-02.00 Paper Trail Records
23.00-00.30 Optical Flow 
21.30-23.00 Emmet HomeBeat

SATURDAY
02.00-04.00 No Place Like Drone
00.30-02.00 Sias
23.30-00.30 Quaker Meeting
22.30-23.30 Somadrone
21.30-22.30 The Dead Sex
16.15-17.15 The Trailblazery's Census of the Heart: What Does It Mean to Be Alive in Ireland in 2016
15.00-16.00 The Ecstasy of Life:  John Cantwell & Karen Ward (Sli an Chroi)
12.00-13.30 Yoga with Art McHeart

SUNDAY
02.00-04.00 Frankie Grimes
01.00-02.00 CLU
23.00-00.30 Papa Lou
21.30-23.00 A Gorilla
15.00-16.00 Rainbow Breathwork: A Journey Through All The Chakras - Meredith Sloane
14.00-15.00 John G Coaching - Mind Calm Meditation 
13.30-14.00 Q&A with Anna Cosgrave
12.00-13.00 Om Body - Gillian McIlroy & Fiona Loughran


The Ticket will be there for the get in, the get up and the get down all weekend in Stradbally. As the Electric Picnic’s official media partner, today we give you the first look at those elusive stage times. On Tuesday we’ll have the Electric Arena, Cosby, Little Big Tent, Theatre of Food and Mindfield schedule. And on Wednesday we’ll have the times for Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, Comedy Tent, Salty Dog, Trailer Park, Global Green, Trenchtown and more.

From next Friday we’ll be onsite at Stradbally proper, with our live blog for all your get-in news, traffic and weather updates, and those essential first-night reviews. We’ll have daily editions of The Ticket on-site on Saturday and Sunday, as well as online video, blog, news and feature content all weekend.

And if you need a little break from the musical affairs, we’ll have a full programme of talks at the expanded Irish Times Ticket tent in the Mindfield section. There will be discussions with the best arts and sports writers, panels with experts in film and TV, and a look at the state of our 100-year-old nation.

