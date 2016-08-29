Electric Picnic: first look at the stage times
Here’s the first stage times for the Main, Rankin’s Wood, Other Voices and Body and Soul stages. We'll have more for you tomorrow
James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem would like to cordially invite you to the Electric Picnic main stage at just after midnight on Saturday. Photograph: Estela Silva/EPA
MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY
22.30-00.00 The Chemical Brothers
21.00-22.00 The 1975
19.30-20.30 Nas
18.15-19.00 ABC
17.00-17.45 Ryan Sheridan
SATURDAY
00.05-01.45 LCD Soundsystem
22.00-23.15 Noel Gallagher
20.30-21.30 Bell X1
19.00-20.00 Catfish & The Bottlemen
17.30-18.30 Gavin James
16.00-17.00 The Lightning Seeds
14.45-15.30 Hermitage Green
13.00-14.00 Trinity Orchestra
SUNDAY
22.45-00.00 Lana Del Rey
20.45-22.00 New Order
19.00-20.00 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
17.30-18.30 James Bay
16.00-17.00 Local Natives
14.30-15.30 Toots & The Maytals
13.00-14.00 Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY AND SOUL MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY
02.45-03.30 Whilk & Misky
01.30-02.15 MOTHXR
00.00-01.00 FlexFab
22.30-23.30 The Altered Hours
21.15-22.00 TooFools
20.00-20.45 Talos
19.00-19.30 Myles Manley
18.00-18.30 Ollie Bell
17.00-17.30 Search Party Animal
SATURDAY
03.00-03.45 Plutonic Dust
01.45-02.30 Ninos Du Brasil
00.30-01.15 Girls Names
23.15 - 00.00 DBFC
22.00-22.45 Blaenavon
20.45-21.30 Ocho
19.30-20.15 Mario Batkovic
18.15-19.00 Áine Cahill
17.00-17.45 John Connolly Inc
16.00-16.30 Æ Mak
15.00-15.30 Hilary Woods
14.00-14.30 Elephant
13.00-13.30 Phil Cosby
12.00-12.30 Ailbhe Reddy
SUNDAY
02.45-03.45 Overhead the Albatross
01.30-02.15 Prince Rama
00.00-01.00 Ezra Furman
22.30-23.15 This Is The Kit
21.30-22.00 The Dead Heavys
20.15-21.00 Eleanor Friedberger
19.15-19.45 White Mice
18.00-18.45 Slow Place Like Home
17.00-17.30 Elm
16.00-16.30 Niamh Regan
14.45-15.45 Sing Along Social: Girl Power
13.40-14.15 Frankenstein Bolts
12.45-13.15 Pine The Pilcrow
11.45-12.15 Hvmmingbyrd
RANKIN’S WOOD
SATURDAY
22.00-00.00 John Talabot
21.00-22.00 DJ EZ
19.45-20.30 Joey Badass
18.15-19.15 Glass Animals
17.00-17.45 Rejjie Snow
15.45-16.30 Girls Names
14.45-15.15 Brian Deady
13.30-14.00 Eve Belle
SUNDAY
23.00-00.00 District 8 DJ‘s
21.15-22.45 Adam Beyer
19.45-20.45 Animal Collective
18.30-19.15 Savages
17.00-18.00 Gorgon City
15.45-16.30 Picture This
14.30-15.15 Sample Answer
OTHER VOICES
FRIDAY
23:00-00.00 Rusangano Family
22:10-22.40 Word Up Collective
21:05-21.45 Saint Sister
20:00-20.40 Heathers
19:00-19.40 Holly Macve
18:05-18.35 My Sweet Beloved
17:00-17.40 Skipper’s Alley
16:00-16.40 Booka Brass
SATURDAY
23:15-00.15 Special Guest
21:45-22.45 Le Galaxie
20:15-21.15 Karl Blau
19:15-19.45 Fangclub
18:00-18.45 Special Guest
17:00-17.30 Sample Answer
16:15-16.45 Stephen James Smith
15:00-15.45 Dr. Dog
SUNDAY
21:40-22.40 Lynched
20:30-21.10 Margaret Glaspy
19:20-20.00 Jalen N’Gonda
18:10-18.50 Julia Jacklin
17:00-17.40 Basia Bulat
16:00-16.30 Special Guest
15:00-15.30 Loah
FRIDAY
02.30-4.00 Barry Redsetta
01.30-02.15 R.S.A.G
SATURDAY
03.00-04.00 Automatic Tasty
00.00-04.00 Mother DJs
THE BANDSTAND (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY
01.00-01.40 Apollonia
00.00-00.40 El Grey
SATURDAY
01.00-01.40 We Eat Electric Light
00.00-00.40 Cantina Bop
22.00-22.40 Zaska
21.00-21.40 Daft as Punk
20.00-20.40 Apollonia
19.00-19.40 Johnny Rayge
18.00-18.40 Pine the Pilcrow
17.00-17.40 Kiruu
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Clara Tracey
14.00-14.40 Hoodman Blind
SUNDAY
01.00-02.00 El Grey
00.00-00.40 Colorama
23.00-23.40 My House Presents Prince
22.00-22.40 We Eat Electric Light
21.00-21.40 Cantina Bop
20.00-20.40 Cult Called Man
19.00-19.40 Publicity Machine
17.00-18.40 Special Guests: My House DJs
16.00-16.40 The Ocelots
15.00-15.40 Kiruu
14.00-14.40 Clara Tracey
PEACE PAGODA (BODY & SOUL)
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
12.00-13.30 Yoga with Art McHeart
SUNDAY
02.00-04.00 Frankie Grimes
14.00-15.00 John G Coaching - Mind Calm Meditation
