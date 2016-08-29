Electric Picnic: first look at the stage times

MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY

22.30-00.00 The Chemical Brothers

21.00-22.00 The 1975

19.30-20.30 Nas

18.15-19.00 ABC

17.00-17.45 Ryan Sheridan

SATURDAY

00.05-01.45 LCD Soundsystem

22.00-23.15 Noel Gallagher

20.30-21.30 Bell X1

19.00-20.00 Catfish & The Bottlemen

17.30-18.30 Gavin James

16.00-17.00 The Lightning Seeds

14.45-15.30 Hermitage Green

13.00-14.00 Trinity Orchestra

SUNDAY

22.45-00.00 Lana Del Rey

20.45-22.00 New Order

19.00-20.00 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

17.30-18.30 James Bay

16.00-17.00 Local Natives

14.30-15.30 Toots & The Maytals

13.00-14.00 Dublin Gospel Choir

BODY AND SOUL MAIN STAGE

FRIDAY

02.45-03.30 Whilk & Misky

01.30-02.15 MOTHXR

00.00-01.00 FlexFab

22.30-23.30 The Altered Hours

21.15-22.00 TooFools

20.00-20.45 Talos

19.00-19.30 Myles Manley

18.00-18.30 Ollie Bell

17.00-17.30 Search Party Animal

SATURDAY

03.00-03.45 Plutonic Dust

01.45-02.30 Ninos Du Brasil

00.30-01.15 Girls Names

23.15 - 00.00 DBFC

22.00-22.45 Blaenavon

20.45-21.30 Ocho

19.30-20.15 Mario Batkovic

18.15-19.00 Áine Cahill

17.00-17.45 John Connolly Inc

16.00-16.30 Æ Mak

15.00-15.30 Hilary Woods

14.00-14.30 Elephant

13.00-13.30 Phil Cosby

12.00-12.30 Ailbhe Reddy

SUNDAY

02.45-03.45 Overhead the Albatross

01.30-02.15 Prince Rama

00.00-01.00 Ezra Furman

22.30-23.15 This Is The Kit

21.30-22.00 The Dead Heavys

20.15-21.00 Eleanor Friedberger

19.15-19.45 White Mice

18.00-18.45 Slow Place Like Home

17.00-17.30 Elm

16.00-16.30 Niamh Regan

14.45-15.45 Sing Along Social: Girl Power

13.40-14.15 Frankenstein Bolts

12.45-13.15 Pine The Pilcrow

11.45-12.15 Hvmmingbyrd

RANKIN’S WOOD

SATURDAY

22.00-00.00 John Talabot

21.00-22.00 DJ EZ

19.45-20.30 Joey Badass

18.15-19.15 Glass Animals

17.00-17.45 Rejjie Snow

15.45-16.30 Girls Names

14.45-15.15 Brian Deady

13.30-14.00 Eve Belle

SUNDAY

23.00-00.00 District 8 DJ‘s

21.15-22.45 Adam Beyer

19.45-20.45 Animal Collective

18.30-19.15 Savages

17.00-18.00 Gorgon City

15.45-16.30 Picture This

14.30-15.15 Sample Answer

OTHER VOICES

FRIDAY

23:00-00.00 Rusangano Family

22:10-22.40 Word Up Collective

21:05-21.45 Saint Sister

20:00-20.40 Heathers

19:00-19.40 Holly Macve

18:05-18.35 My Sweet Beloved

17:00-17.40 Skipper’s Alley

16:00-16.40 Booka Brass

SATURDAY

23:15-00.15 Special Guest

21:45-22.45 Le Galaxie

20:15-21.15 Karl Blau

19:15-19.45 Fangclub

18:00-18.45 Special Guest

17:00-17.30 Sample Answer

16:15-16.45 Stephen James Smith

15:00-15.45 Dr. Dog

SUNDAY

21:40-22.40 Lynched

20:30-21.10 Margaret Glaspy

19:20-20.00 Jalen N’Gonda

18:10-18.50 Julia Jacklin

17:00-17.40 Basia Bulat

16:00-16.30 Special Guest

15:00-15.30 Loah

EARTHSHIP STAGE

FRIDAY

02.30-4.00 Barry Redsetta

01.30-02.15 R.S.A.G

23.45-01.00 Shane Mannion

22.20-23.45 Alice Club Night

21.25-22.00 The Clandestinos

20.20-21.00 Ye Vagabonds

19.30-20.00 5th Element & DoubleScreen

18.30-19.00 Mythill Grimm

17.30-18.00 New Pope



SATURDAY

03.00-04.00 Automatic Tasty

01.40-02.40 Toby Kaar

23.50-01.20 Donal Dineen

22.50-23.35 Patrick Kelleher

21.45-22.30 Sack

20.45-21.15 The Amazing Few

19.30-20.15 Road Wives

18.15-19.00 ROCSTRONG

17.00-17.45 Vernon Jane

15.45-16.30 Alright You Restless

14.30-15.15 The Louisiana 6

13.20-14.00 Flecks

12.00-13.00 Mutefish

SUNDAY

00.00-04.00 Mother DJs

22.30-00.00 Neil Flynn

21.25-22.10 Adultrock

20.25-21.05 Myles Manley

19.15-19.55 Malojian

16.15-18.45 Telephones

15.20-16.00 Hilary Woods

14.10-14.50 Black Wing Bird

13.00-13.40 Sion Hill

12.00-12.30 Sonnets & Sisters



THE BANDSTAND (BODY & SOUL)

FRIDAY

02.00-03.00 PolyGlove

01.00-01.40 Apollonia

00.00-00.40 El Grey

23.00-23.40Contour

22.00-22.40 Kojaque

21.00-21.40 Colorama

20.00-20.40 Al-Jive Mestizo

19.00-19.40 Clara Tracey





SATURDAY

02.00-03.00 Contour

01.00-01.40 We Eat Electric Light

00.00-00.40 Cantina Bop

22.00-22.40 Zaska

21.00-21.40 Daft as Punk

20.00-20.40 Apollonia

19.00-19.40 Johnny Rayge

18.00-18.40 Pine the Pilcrow

17.00-17.40 Kiruu

16.00-16.40 The Ocelots

15.00-15.40 Clara Tracey

14.00-14.40 Hoodman Blind



SUNDAY

01.00-02.00 El Grey

00.00-00.40 Colorama

23.00-23.40 My House Presents Prince

22.00-22.40 We Eat Electric Light

21.00-21.40 Cantina Bop

20.00-20.40 Cult Called Man

19.00-19.40 Publicity Machine

17.00-18.40 Special Guests: My House DJs

16.00-16.40 The Ocelots

15.00-15.40 Kiruu

14.00-14.40 Clara Tracey 18.00-18.40 Hoodman Blind



PEACE PAGODA (BODY & SOUL)

FRIDAY

02.00-04.00 Elrap & Zukat

00.30-02.00 Paper Trail Records

23.00-00.30 Optical Flow

21.30-23.00 Emmet HomeBeat



SATURDAY

02.00-04.00 No Place Like Drone

00.30-02.00 Sias

23.30-00.30 Quaker Meeting

22.30-23.30 Somadrone

21.30-22.30 The Dead Sex

16.15-17.15 The Trailblazery's Census of the Heart: What Does It Mean to Be Alive in Ireland in 2016

15.00-16.00 The Ecstasy of Life: John Cantwell & Karen Ward (Sli an Chroi)

12.00-13.30 Yoga with Art McHeart



SUNDAY

02.00-04.00 Frankie Grimes

01.00-02.00 CLU

23.00-00.30 Papa Lou

21.30-23.00 A Gorilla

15.00-16.00 Rainbow Breathwork: A Journey Through All The Chakras - Meredith Sloane

14.00-15.00 John G Coaching - Mind Calm Meditation

13.30-14.00 Q&A with Anna Cosgrave

12.00-13.00 Om Body - Gillian McIlroy & Fiona Loughran



