Electric Picnic: all the traffic and travel information you need

If you’re planning on going to this weekend’s Electric Picnic, here’s all the traffic information you need. There are different approach roads depending on your ticket type – general camping, family camping, campervan or Sunday – so check the information below from the official traffic management plan, which has been issued by An Garda Síochána and Festival Republic.

There are currently roadworks on the M7, but we’ve been told they will be finished by Friday in time for the festival. And obviously, travel as early as possible, expect delays, car share or use public transport if possible, and make sure you have several excellent playlists to make the journey bearable.

BY CAR: GENERAL WEEKEND CAMPING

Parking is free at the festival. Parking for weekend ticket holders is located in Red Car Parks A, B and C on the Abbeyleix Road, the Green Car Parks V, W, X, Y and Z which are off the N80 and in the Yellow Car Park on Timahoe Road. These car parks allow access to all general camping areas. See the official site map in this article for details.

M7 Southbound (coming from Dublin and the North)

Event car traffic should exit the M7 at Ballydavis Interchange (Junction 16), and should proceed onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At Rathbrennan traffic should go left onto the new Carlow Road (R425) and then continue straight on to Bloomfield Roundabout R425 (signposted Abbeyleix). All event car traffic (not coaches, mini buses and taxis) will continue straight on at Bloomfield Roundabout (R425) and onto Sheffield Cross (R426). At Sheffield Cross traffic will follow the main road left onto the R426 and on towards Money Cross and Lamberton Cross. Turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.

M7 - Northbound (Coming from Limerick and the South West)

Event traffic should continue on M7 and exit at Junction 17, Togher interchange, and proceed towards Portlaoise on the R423. At the Meelick junction the traffic should turn right onto the L6310-0. Continue on until the road meets with the R426 and turn right. This road then joins with the R425 at Rathleague, where the traffic route merges with the Event Traffic from the M7 Southbound. Continue on the R426 and turn left at either Lamberton or Money Cross as directed by the Garda on point duty and on to designated parking areas.

M8 - Northbound (Coming from Cork and South)

Event traffic should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here the traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will merge with the other event traffic at Money Cross and on into the designated parking areas.

N80 - Coming from Carlow and South East

Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub onto the Timahoe Road and turn left into the designated car park.

N80 - Coming from West

Event traffic will proceed via Mountmellick and onto Portlaoise Town. At Fairgreen Roundabout turn right onto the ring road. Continue to Mountrath Road R445 and turn right. Continue to Rockdale Roundabout and turn left onto the Ring Road L26964-0. Turn right at the Roundabout onto the N77 to Meelick Jct where traffic route merges with event traffic from M7 Northbound and Limerick South West.

BY CAR: SUNDAY

M7 Southbound /Northbound and M8 North

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Before you enter the town turn right into the designated car parks.

N80: Carlow & South East

Take the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed on the N80 via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. On leaving the town turn left into the designated car parks.

CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN INFORMATION

Only campervans and caravans that are properly accredited will be allowed to enter this area.

Arriving Thursday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to Court Square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into the Apiary Campervan Gate.

Arriving Friday-Sunday: M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Follow the main event traffic (see above). At Money Cross continue on the R426 to Timahoe Village. In Timahoe Village turn left in the direction of Stradbally, continue along this road until you get to the Apiary Campervan Gate, which will be on your left.

All Days: N80 - Carlow & South East

Traffic should travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills, and then should proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Event traffic should turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub) on to the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right turn into the Apiary Campervan Gate.

All Days: M8 North (Cork & South)

Campervan’s should exit the M8 at Junction 3 (Manor Stone Exit) for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix. The event traffic should then turn right onto the R433 and proceed via Ballacolla village and onto Abbeyleix. At Abbeyleix town traffic should turn left on the N77 through the town, and then just before exiting Abbeyleix should turn right onto the R425 towards Ballyroan Village onto Cashel Cross. From here traffic will follow the main road to the right onto the R427 and will be diverted right at Money Cross onto Timahoe Village where they will turn left and onto the Apiary Campervan Gate on the Timahoe Road, Stradbally.

BY CAR: FAMILY WEEKEND

You will need a family weekend ticket to park in this car park.

M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound, N80 and M8 Northbound Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Continue along the N80 the family car park is in the centre of the town on the left hand side, and will be signposted.

FAMILY CAMPERVAN/CARAVAN

M7 Southbound, M7 Northbound and N80

Take Junction 16 off the M7 towards Bloomfield Cross on the R445 in the direction of Portlaoise. Turn left onto the R425, heading towards the N80, Stradbally. At the roundabout take the first exit onto the N80 Stradbally. Campervans should continue through the town to court square (opposite Dunne’s Pub) and turn right onto the Timahoe Road. Continue down this road and take a right into Gate 4a sign posted Family Campervan and Disabled.

PICK UP/DROP OFF POINTS (including taxis and minibuses)

The pick-up and drop off point for the festival is located at Green Car Parks Z, located off the N80. This is also the drop off and pick up point for taxis, minibuses and private coaches.

PINK MOON AND BOUTIQUE CAMPING

There is no designated car park for Pink Moon camping. Use any of the general public car parks, go through the main entrances and follow the signs.