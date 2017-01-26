Ed Sheeran to play two concerts in Dublin in April

Ed Sheeran has announced he will play two concerts in Dublin in April.

The concerts will take place at the 3 Arena on April 12th and 13th, with tickets going on sale next Thursday, February 2nd, at 10am.

Prices have yet to be announced.

The singer recently released his first new studio recordings since his album X in 2014 with two new singles, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

His new album Divide will be released on March 3rd.

Sheeran announced his return at the beggining of January, saying:

“Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

The singer played two sold-out gigs at Croke Park in July 2015.