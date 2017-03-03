'Ed Sheeran is doing to Ireland what Steve Bannon is doing to Irish ancestry'

Sheeran's new album ÷ (Divide) plays up to his Irishness but it's about as authentically Irish as chicken wings and 'we see through you Ed'

Louise Bruton

Ed Sheeran’s Divide: ‘imagine a Tesco music version of When We Were Young, created to skip paying royalties and to soundtrack your bulk Andrex shop’. PhotographL Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran’s Divide: ‘imagine a Tesco music version of When We Were Young, created to skip paying royalties and to soundtrack your bulk Andrex shop’. PhotographL Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

 

Ed Sheeran is, in PR terms, an influencer. While he’s not selling you detox tea on Instagram just yet, through his own music and the songs he writes for Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and One Direction, everything he does has an impact on music. Hold onto your loved ones. This is the horror that we live in.

÷ (Divide) is the Yorkshire man’s third album, after + and ×, so pretty much all that’s left is minus and that is exactly where we are. Opening track Eraser is about the pitfalls of fame and it’s a nod to his love of hip-hop – he’s friends with Stormzy, you know. He raps a little and imagine, if you will, a Tesco music version of Whipping Boy’s When We Were Young, created to skip paying royalties and to soundtrack your bulk Andrex shop.

Between slow sets for the nursing home (Dive, Perfect) and throwbacks to package holidays in Spain (Barcelona, Bibia Be Ye Ye), the biggest offender on ÷ is Galway Girl, not a cover but an original. In an interview with the Guardian, Sheeran says that his label weren’t keen on this ‘folk’ song and his response was: “Well, the Corrs sold 20m records”. This is the power that leading music influencer and, evidently, master debater Ed Sheeran is wielding. He wants Avicii fiddles, Grafton Street glory and Andrea Corr. He’s doing to folk music what Steps’ 5, 6, 7, 8 did for cowboys. He’s doing to Ireland what Steve Bannon is doing to Irish ancestry.

For a man who claims to have grown up on Planxty, Nancy Mulligan, a ballad about his grandparents from Wexford, has all the authenticity of an Irish bar in Malaga that serves buttery chicken wings. Along with LADSLADSLADS, Malaga is also targeted in New Man: “Every year he goes to Malaga, with all the fellas, drinks beer but has a six pack, I’m kind of jealous.” Shape of You was initially intended for and then rejected by Rihanna and it’s the album’s only saving grace. Rihanna’s leftover pizza crusts are what we are feasting on.

In a post-Brexit world, Sheeran is conveniently playing up his Irishness but we see through you, pal. And while you’ll probably get a number one album here, sell Croke Park out 10 times over and graze your sheep in Stephen’s Green (inspiration for your next album? Urban farming?) once you get Freedom of the City, we see through you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.