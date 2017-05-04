Ed Sheeran and Saoirse Ronan go on a pub crawl in new video for ‘Galway Girl’

New video also features cameos from Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Love/Hate’s Laurence Kinlan

John Lane

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the Saoirse Ronan-starring video for his Galway Girl track filmed by the singer himself in the streets and pubs of Galway. Video: Ed Sheeran/Warner Music Ireland

 

The new video for Ed Sheeran’s latest single Galway Girl has landed. Shot in Galway (where else?), the video features guest appearances from a host of Irish stars including Saoirse Ronan, Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Love/Hate’s Laurence Kinlan.

Tommy and Hector in the video for Galway Girl

Shot POV-style, the night-time action takes place in the bars and on the streets of the city, with Saoirse Ronan as the “Galway Girl” love interest of the title. The pair go on a pub crawl, down a few pints, play darts, head off to get Sheeran a tattoo, before downing a few more pints.. Then things get a bit messy.

During last month’s shoot, Ronan played a prank on the singer. According to Sheeran: “When we were filming it I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl’ from her point of view. “It actually says ‘Galway Grill’. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the piss out of me - full on.”

