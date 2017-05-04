Ed Sheeran and Saoirse Ronan go on a pub crawl in new video for ‘Galway Girl’

The new video for Ed Sheeran’s latest single Galway Girl has landed. Shot in Galway (where else?), the video features guest appearances from a host of Irish stars including Saoirse Ronan, Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Love/Hate’s Laurence Kinlan.

Tommy and Hector in the video for Galway Girl

Shot POV-style, the night-time action takes place in the bars and on the streets of the city, with Saoirse Ronan as the “Galway Girl” love interest of the title. The pair go on a pub crawl, down a few pints, play darts, head off to get Sheeran a tattoo, before downing a few more pints.. Then things get a bit messy.

During last month’s shoot, Ronan played a prank on the singer. According to Sheeran: “When we were filming it I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl’ from her point of view. “It actually says ‘Galway Grill’. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the piss out of me - full on.”