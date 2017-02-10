Dutch Uncles - Big Balloon album review: Release the Mancunians!

Chris Jones

Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 12:50

First published: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 12:46

   
 

Album:
Big Balloon

Artist:
Dutch Uncles

Label:
Memphis Industries

Genre:
Pop

With O Shudder (2015), Dutch Uncles dialled down the manic intensity a notch, to beguiling effect. Now it’s as if the Mancunian art-pop band were itching to let themselves off the leash again.

Although unmistakably the same outfit – the meticulous arrangements and Duncan Wallis’s debonair vocals take care of that – Big Balloon is a coiled, tense and often very loud record. The excellent, bug-eyed title track sets the tone, and the band are as muscular and thrilling as ever on the synth-led juggernaut Sink and the mini-epic Overton.

Dutch Uncles’ fifth album does feel at times like a regression: some of their charm and personality is lacking amid the noise, and a few songs feel a little laboured. Still, if it’s hyperactive nu-new-wave thrills you’re after, you could do a lot worse. dutchuncles.co.uk

Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 12:50

First published: Fri, Feb 10, 2017, 12:46

   