Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris -The Complete Trio Collection album review: three-part near-perfection

Album:

The Complete Trio Collection Artist:

Dolly Linda Emmylou Label:

Rhino Genre:

Country

In the mid-1980s, these three signature voices came together to record the first Trio album. No surprise that it was a critical and commercial success. Parton, Ronstadt and Harris were then leading lights in, respectively, Nashville, rock and alt.country.

But it was surprising just how good the album was, how measured and pure the singing, the harmonies, the selection of songs. A decade later they tried it again, with less success. This three-CD boxset is a wonderful repackaging of those timeless recordings, all 21 of them newly remastered, plus another 20 tracks, different mixes, etc which didn’t make it.

It is mostly a treasure. Ronstadt’s vocal on the alternate unadorned version of Kate McGarrigle’s I’ve Had Enough aches with raw emotion.

rhino.com