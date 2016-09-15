Dinosaur - Together, As One album review: fresh and forward-looking
Album:
Together, As One
Artist:
Dinosaur
Label:
Edition
Genre:
Jazz
There’s something serenely “not bothered” about Dinosuar, UK trumpeter Laura Jurd’s long-standing, newly christened quartet.
The music may be carefully planned by Jurd, and delivered with great skill and precision by her fellow twentysomething musicians keyboardist Elliot Galvin, bassist Conor Chapin and drummer Corrie Dick but the results exude a playfulness and delight in music making, as though these four friends are just holed up in a room somewhere, playing for each other.
Their sound is descended from late-1960s Miles Davis – with sparse, epigrammatic trumpet lines and the warm fuzz of Fender Rhodes – but it is refracted through contemporary references. Fresh and forward-looking, never was a band name less apt. But one suspects they’re not bothered.