Dinosaur - Together, As One album review: fresh and forward-looking

Jazz

There’s something serenely “not bothered” about Dinosuar, UK trumpeter Laura Jurd’s long-standing, newly christened quartet.

The music may be carefully planned by Jurd, and delivered with great skill and precision by her fellow twentysomething musicians ­ keyboardist Elliot Galvin, bassist Conor Chapin and drummer Corrie Dick ­ but the results exude a playfulness and delight in music making, as though these four friends are just holed up in a room somewhere, playing for each other.

Their sound is descended from late-1960s Miles Davis – with sparse, epigrammatic trumpet lines and the warm fuzz of Fender Rhodes – but it is refracted through contemporary references. Fresh and forward-looking, never was a band name less apt. But one suspects they’re not bothered.

