Dead or Alive singer Pete Burns dies of cardiac arrest at 57

Singer and reality TV star Pete Burns has died at the age of 57.

The Dead Or Alive singer and Celebrity Big Brother contestant died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, his management said.

A statement said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to break the tragic news that our beloved Pete Burns (of Dead Or Alive), died suddenly yesterday of a massive cardiac arrest.

“All of his family and friends are devastated by the loss of our special star.

“He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories the has left us with.

“We have no more words, we will make a further statement when we have had a chance to come to terms with our devastating loss.

“He will live forever in our memories.”

