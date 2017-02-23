David Munnelly, Joseph McNulty, Shane McGowan - 3’oh album review: The Mayo-Sligo connection

Album:

3'oh Artist:

David Munnelly, Joseph McNulty Shane McGowan Label:

Independent Release Genre:

Traditional

3’oh is suffused with loving attention to the tunes. David Munnelly’s spirited accordion finds fine purchase between the grooves of Shane McGowan’s meticulous guitar and newcomer James McNulty’s mature fiddle.

With a carefully curated set list populated by borrowings from John Carty (Seanamhac Tube Station), Nollaig Casey (Causeway) and Joe Derrane, this is a trio who prick up their ears for the quirky and the sublime. Munnelly’s own compositions are fiery and fluid in equal measure, with The Buck from Kielty and Kee’s Polka making for a particularly rousing pairing.

This Mayo-Sligo trio (hence the album title) have found a seam to mine that’s all their own. The joie de vivre of the session tiptoes in between a more intimate sensibility, inviting the listener to lean in – and linger. davidmunnelly.com