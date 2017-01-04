Curtis Stigers - One More for the Road album review: Sinatra homage is slick but superficial

Album:

One More for the Road Artist:

Curtis Stigers Label:

Concord Genre:

Jazz

It’s hard to know who this retread of Frank Sinatra’s Live at the Sands is for. US singer Curtis Stigers (he of the 1992 hit I Wonder Why) and the excellent Danish Radio Big Band aren’t just paying homage here. One More for the Road is an eerie recreation of the 1966 classic, from the gorgeous original arrangements by Nelson Riddle, Billy May and Quincy Jones, right down to the cover art.

On such chestnuts as Come Fly with Me and The Lady Is a Tramp, Stigers admits that it would be foolish to avoid Sinatra’s iconic phrasing, and he doesn’t try too hard.

The result is a fine but curiously pointless album – unless you’re Curtis Stigers, in which case you’re having the time of your life. curtisstigers.com