Cork couple wed in inflatable chapel at Electric Picnic

There was no need for a Child of Prague at Electric Picnic today as the clouds parted just in time to see happy couple Jacky and Aisling say their vows.

The Cork couple jived into the most sacred place in Stradbally - the infamous inflatable chapel on day two of the festival.

Real life couple Aisling and Jacky donned the finest meringue-style wedding dresses seen this side of 1987 for their wedding.

The inflatable chapel was filled with well wishing revellers (sorry, ed) to cheer them on their way.

The couple met while they were both at college in Galway and are set to marry properly next year.

Their best man, dressed in devil horns, gave the couple his blessing and shouted “repeal the 8th”.

With two plastic rings the couple sealed their romance and marched out in a conga line to the strains of the chapel DJ and MC playing Tom Jones - It’s not unusual.