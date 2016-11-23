Colin James - Blue Highways album review: in with the old 12-bar, out with the new

Album:

Blue Highways Artist:

Colin James Label:

True North Genre:

Blues

Given the month and the year, the blues seems an appropriate place to find solace. But the blues is not what it used to be.

Sure, a new crop of players such as Britain’s Joanne Shaw Taylor are trying to kick life into the 12-bar. However, the best of the music is rooted in a different time, in a different world. Colin James seeks to bring us back there. James is an impressive Canadian guitarist who learned at the knee of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan.

This is the 52-year-old’s 18th album and he celebrates his blues roots by saluting 13 of his favourite songs. These range from Muddy Waters’ Gypsy Woman to William Bell’s soulful Don’t Miss Your Water and some lesser-known quality material. However, while the playing is spirited and accomplished, the album lacks real contemporary purpose.

