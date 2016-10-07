Coldplay tickets for Croke Park to go on sale at 9am

Eager Coldplay fans braved the chilly autumn temperatures on Thursday to queue through the night in anticipation of the release of tickets for Coldplay’s 2017 tour which hits Croke Park next July.

Tickets for the show on July 8th, 2017, as part of the A Head Full of Dreams Tour, go on sale at 9am this morning with prices ranging from €69.50 - €144.

A reminder that tickets for the #AHFODtour 2017 European shows go on general sale tomorrow morning. https://t.co/zvmn4wjE3J A pic.twitter.com/TpazIJ879u — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 6, 2016

The band tweeted a reminder to fans on Thursday evening that tickets for their highly anticipated 2017 European shows would go on sale at 9am in Cardiff and Dublin and 10am (local time) in Munich, Lyon, Vienna, Leipzig, Hannover, Warsaw, Brussels, Gothenburg, Frankfurt, Milan and Paris.

In Dublin, fans wrapped up in hats and scarves camped outside Ticketmaster outlets throughout the night, determined to claim one of the tickets for the Coldplay concert in Croke Park.

Coldplay last played in Ireland at Oxegen in 2011 and released their sixth studio album, A Head Full of Dreams , in December 2016.