Coldplay tickets for Croke Park sell out

Tickets for Coldplay’s 2017 tour which hits Croke Park next July have sold out.

The tickets ranging in price from €69.50 - €144, went on sale at 9am this morning.

By 9.35am many fans who tried to buy tickets online were greeted with a “Sorry, no tickets from venue currently available” message on the Ticketmaster website.

Ticketmaster later tweeted: “@coldplay #Tickets for #crokepark on Saturday July 8 have now sold out.”

A spokesman for MCD said there is currently no second date planned, despite fans calls for another show.

Eager fans braved the chilly autumn temperatures on Thursday to queue through the night in anticipation of the release of tickets for the show on July 8th, 2017, as part of the A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

The band tweeted a reminder to fans on Thursday evening that tickets for their highly anticipated 2017 European shows would go on sale at 9am in Cardiff and Dublin and 10am (local time) in Munich, Lyon, Vienna, Leipzig, Hannover, Warsaw, Brussels, Gothenburg, Frankfurt, Milan and Paris.

In Dublin, fans wrapped up in hats and scarves camped outside Ticketmaster outlets throughout the night, determined to claim one of the tickets for the Coldplay concert in Croke Park.

Coldplay last played in Ireland at Oxegen in 2011 and released their sixth studio album, A Head Full of Dreams , in December 2015.