Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound album review: Rise of Dylan Baldi and co continues

Album:

Life Without Sound Artist:

Cloud Nothings Label:

Wichita Recordings Genre:

Rock

Cloud Nothings has come a long way since Dylan Baldi first started dabbling in bedroom recordings around 2008.

The Ohio man had worked with the likes of Steve Albini, released a joint album with Wavves and had his band become darlings of Pitchfork before he turned 25.

Baldi would have you believe that their fifth album is his version of “new age music”, but forget Enya and pan pipes; this is another collection of gurgling, grunge-laced rock music, from the squally rumble of Internal World or the slack, Pavement-esque Enter Entirely to the high-energy Undertones-style punk of Darkened Rings or the nihilistic Sonic Youth/Nirvana sneer of Strange Year.

Their brazenly obvious influences make for a decent album with few surprises, but fans of all of the aforementioned will enjoy it.

Cloudnothings.com

Download: Darkened Rings, Enter Entirely