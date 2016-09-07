Closure of Fabric is a major blow for London nightlife

Aside from problems with licences, many clubs in prime urban locations have been targetted by developers

Jim Carroll

Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie noted “this is not a thriving industry.”

Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie noted “this is not a thriving industry.”

 

No-one can say that this week’s decision to revoke London club Fabric’s licence was not signalled in advance. Two drug-related deaths in the last three months at the 2,500 capacity nightclub in Islington led the Metropolitan police to request the local council to shut down the club.

There were many petitions and calls for the venue to remain open, including support from local politicians and the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan. “London’s iconic clubs are an essential part of our cultural landscape”, Khan said, “and I am urging them to find a common sense solution that ensures the club remains open, while protecting the safety of those who want to enjoy London’s clubbing scene.”

However, this did not wash with the Islington borough council who pulled the licence citing “grossly inadequate” security searches to deal with the open sale and consumption of illegal drugs in the club.

The closure of Fabric is a major blow for London nightlife, but is part of a global trend which has seen many clubs shut their doors. The number of clubs in the UK halved in the decade to 2015 as people turn to late bars and home entertainment instead.

Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie noted “this is not a thriving industry. Look at the picture of London in 2006 then in 2016, and just take that as a snapshot. If we close I think it would be a rather damning testament to exactly where we are at the moment.”

Aside from problems with licences, police and local residents and changes in punter behaviour, many clubs in prime urban locations have been targetted by developers who know they can make good money by turning the space into apartments or offices.

In Dublin, the POD complex has just been sold for 6 million euro to Clancourt Holdings who have a 850 euro million plan to create a new ‘Covent Garden’-style cultural and commercial urban area in Dublin 2. It remains to be seen if a nightclub forms part of this plan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.