Clang Sayne - The Round Soul of the World album review: Hypnotic in its nonconformity

Album:

The Round Soul of the World Artist:

Clang Sayne Label:

Self-released Genre:

Alternative

It takes more than one listen to fully wrap your head around Clang Sayne’s second album. In fact, scratch that: so much of The Round Soul of the World is difficult to grasp and tricky to digest that you may never quite figure it out.

Led by Wexford artist Laura Hyland, the experimental band gleefully revel in nonconformity, which makes this seven-song collection both unpredictable and fragmentary. There is chemistry on the textured minimalism and cacophonous, jazz-like improv of Curse You Mocking Moon, the breathy woodwind of This Love, and the mournfulness of Emptying of the Ashes, while the folky Blackbird is probably the most palatable track here.

It is all challenging at times and occasionally somewhat pretentious, but the hypnotic, hymnal nature of these songs fuels a desire to unravel their mysteries. clangsayne.com