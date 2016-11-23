Chance the Rapper cancels the remainder of his European tour

It's been a bad week for hip-hop fans. First Kanye shuts down his Saint Pablo tour, and now Chance the Rapper has suddenly cancelled the remaining dates on the European leg of his current tour. The Chicago rapper, who was due to play Dublin’s Heilix tonight and Friday before heading over to Manchester at the weekend, abruptly announced last night that he was pulling out of the remaininf shows, citing “ personal reasons”.

Promoters MCD released a statement on its Facebook page late last night. “It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel the remainder of his European tour due to personal reasons. These are 2 shows at the Helix in Dublin and 1 show at the Apollo in Manchester. He sends his apologies for this and looks forward to returning to Europe in 2017. Refunds are available from point of purchase.”