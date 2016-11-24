CEO Experiment – CEO Experiment review: a trio with added funk and sax

Album:

CEO Experiment Artist:

CEO Experiment Label:

Self-Released Genre:

Jazz

To say that CEO Experiment are an Irish piano trio is to ask more than usual of all three words. Yes, this taut, muscular trio formed in Dublin, but its three talented members hail from elsewhere: pianist Leopoldo Osio is from Venezuela, drummer Cote Calmet is from Peru and bassist Peter Erdei is from Hungary. And yes, the DNA of the piano trio may be clearly discerned in the close texture of the group’s interactions, but the grooves and the instrumentation would be more associated with funk and fusion. Above all, this energetic trio is not really a trio, having added the fluent Dublin saxophonist Michael Buckley to the mix. So yes, their impressive debut release belongs to the piano trio lineage, but CEO Experiment are taking it somewhere altogether unexpected.

theceoexperiment.com