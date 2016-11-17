Bugge Wesseltoft – Somewhere in Between: Electronically refined, yet earthy

Album:

Somewhere in Between Artist:

Bugge Wesseltoft Label:

Jazzland Genre:

Jazz

Can there be a more appropriately named musician that Norwegian ‘nu-jazz’ pioneer Bugge Wesseltoft? Boogie – as his name is more or less pronounced – was one of the first jazz musicians to appropriate electronic dance grooves back in the mid-90s, and this double album is a survey of his many and various adventures since. Combining originals from the archives with re-recordings and remixes, Somewhere in Between is a generous helping of Bugge, with guest appearances from Tunisian oudist Dhafer Youssef, US saxophonist Joshua Redman, German electronica producer Henrik Schwarz and Norwegian singer Sidsel Endresen. For all its austerity and electronic refinement, there is an earthiness and a humanity to everything Wesseltoft does that means his ‘new conception of Jazz’ has something for the head, the heart, and the hips. jazzlandrec.com