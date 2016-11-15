Bruno Mars announces Dublin show for 2017

“I’m a dangerous man with money in my pocket,” yells Bruno Mars on his recent single 24K Magic, and now he’s bringing the danger to Dublin. The Honolulu-born funk-revivalist has just announced details of his 2017 24K Magic World Tour and Ireland is on the list.

Best known (to the mainstream anyway) for his 2014 collaboration with Mark Ronson on the global hit Uptown Funk, Mars has been hanging around the charts for the better part of a decade, scoring such hits as Grenade and Marry You from his 2010 debut studio album Doo-Wops & Hooligans and more from 2012's Unorthodox Jukebox. He has also featured on chart-topping collaborations with the likes of Bad Meets Evil, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, with more than 170 million singles and 26 million albums sold.

Bruno Mars will hit the the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, April 29th, 2017, as part of as part of his 24K Magic world tour. The tour opens on March 28th at the Sportpalais in Antwerp, Belgium.

Tickets for the 3Arena date in Dublin igo on sale on Monday, November 21st, and Mars's third album 24K Magic is out on Friday, November 18th. You can read our review of the album here.