Booka Brass - Chilled Milk album review: brimming with pep and infectious energy

Album:

Chilled Milk Artist:

Booka Brass Label:

Self-released Genre:

Alternative

A group of college students with a love of all things brass-related, Booka Brass have come a long way since their 2012 inception. The Dubliners have gone from an eight- to a six-piece and have now settled as a quintet, without losing any of their musical vim or vigour in the cull.

They model themselves on similar New Orleans-style bands such as The Hot 8 Brass Band, and the energy of the trumpet-heavy Make That Do Noise is infectious, as is the Caribbean flavour of Trombolo. Elsewhere, Trip the Switch flips between the groovy gurgle of tuba and orchestration befitting a concert hall, while A l’Ouest tempers the pep with a slinky, seductive, almost jazzy ambience.

All in all, Booka Brass’s musical creativity bounces, unfurls and zings in all the right places.

bookabrass.com