Bono: ‘I don’t want to meet Donald Trump’
The U2 singer fears the US president will undo years of work on Aids and development
Bono: ‘These songs don’t belong to us anymore. They belong to the people who went through stuff when they heard them first.’ Photograph: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
“How do we keep getting away with it?” Bono is wondering at the end of the first US show of the Joshua Tree 30 tour last Sunday night in Seattle. For a band who have always been disdainful of nostalgia, they’ve just got away with making a tour of songs originally released three decades ago the biggest selling global music tour of 2017.