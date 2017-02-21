Body and Soul reveal first tranche of acts for 2017

Metronomy, Vitalic, Lambchop, Sleaford Mods and Optimo20 line up for summer solstice festival takes Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath on June 23rd to 25th

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Laurence Mackin

Cillian Crosson, Aisling Crosson, Chloe Commins and Siobhan McGuire at Body and Soul in 2014. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Cillian Crosson, Aisling Crosson, Chloe Commins and Siobhan McGuire at Body and Soul in 2014. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

 

The Body and Soul music and arts festival has announced its first round of acts for this year’s event.

Among the main acts heading to Ballinlough Castle are Metronomy, Vitalic, Lambchop, Sleaford Mods and Optimo20.

Also announced for the bill are La Femme, Songhoy Blues, Hundred Waters, Birdy Nam Nam, Tiggs Da Author, Anna Meredith, Formation, Idiotape, King Kong Company, A Tribe Called Red, Mammút, Elaine Mai, DBFC, Weval, Avalon Emerson, Mr TC, Miss Red & The Bug, Loah and Kelly-Anne Byrne.

Glasgow duo Twitch and Jonnie Wilkes are celebrating 20 years of their vibrant Glasgow club Optimo, and will curate a night in the festival’s Midnight Circus tent, featuring many of the acts listed.

This year the festival will be holding its capacity at 15,000, after several years of expansion. The festival has also introduced an over-20s age limit to the event.

Festival organiser Avril Stanley said: “Our intention when we first put on Body and Soul was we wanted to put on a festival that we wanted to go to ourselves. … To a degree we’re curating towards a slightly older audience … but that’s where our capacity to do something unique resides.”

The festival takes place on the summer solstice weekend of June 23rd to 25th. Further acts and art events will be announced in the coming months. Tickets priced at €165 for three days including camping are now on sale from ticketbooth.eu. For full details see bodyandsoul.ie.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.