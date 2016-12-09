Bob Dylan announces Dublin concert for May 2017

Bob Dylan will play a concert in the 3 Arena, Dublin, on May 11th next year. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 14th, at 9am.

The last time the singer played in Ireland was 2014.

The 75-year-old American singer-songwriter was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on October 13th “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. He has refused to attend the prize-giving ceremony in Stockholm on Saturday. However, the singer has supplied a speech which “will be read” at the event.

Seven other UK dates were also announced:

BOB DYLAN@3arenadublin

11 May 2017



Bob Dylan will play Dublin on 11 May 2017. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday 14 December at 9am! pic.twitter.com/GzWiYKYSma — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) December 9, 2016

Bob Dylan (#NobelPrize in Literature 2016) has provided a speech which will be read at the Nobel banquet in Stockholm December 10. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 5, 2016

May 3rd, Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

May 4th, Bournemouth – International Centre

May 5th, Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

May 7th, Glasgow – Clyde Auditorium

May 8th, Liverpool – Echo Arena

May 9th, London – Wembley Arena