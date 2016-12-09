Bob Dylan announces Dublin concert for May 2017

Tickets for 3Arena concert go on sale on Wednesday

Aine McMahon
Bob Dylan: he won’t be at the Nobel prize-giving ceremony in Sweden tomorrow but you can catch him in Dublin next year. Photograph: Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images

Bob Dylan will play a concert in the 3 Arena, Dublin, on May 11th next year. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 14th, at 9am.

The last time the singer played in Ireland was 2014.

The 75-year-old American singer-songwriter was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on October 13th “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. He has refused to attend the prize-giving ceremony in Stockholm on Saturday. However, the singer has supplied a speech which “will be read” at the event.

Seven other UK dates were also announced:

May 3rd, Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

May 4th, Bournemouth – International Centre

May 5th, Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

May 7th, Glasgow – Clyde Auditorium

May 8th, Liverpool – Echo Arena

May 9th, London – Wembley Arena