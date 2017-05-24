Bare in the Woods Festival called off

The Bare in the Woods Festival has been postponed by its organisers.

The festival was due to take place on June 9th to 11th in Garryhinch Woods in Portarlington, Co Laois. Among the high-profile acts who were to perform were Kiesza, Helmet, Right Said Fred, Mike Skinner, and the Rubberbandits.

In a statement, the festival said that it would not be able to comply with licensing conditions and had taken the decision to postpone the event until a later undefined date.

The festival has grown significantly since it was set up as a one-day event for 800 people in 2014. This year the jump to a three-day festival seems to have been a step too far for the promoters.

“Bare in the Woods is a small, homegrown festival, run by a small core group of people and unfortunately, the limited time available for us to comply with the conditions on our licence, has realistically proven not enough,” the statement read.

“Now, more than ever, is our utmost wish to stage a well-run, safe and ultimately entertaining event for all of our patrons, and with this limited amount of time available and duty of care in mind, we feel it wise to postpone the event, due to take place at Garryhinch Woods on June 9-11, until we can fully comply to the high standards we wish to bring to bear in our young festival.”

The festival said tickets would remain valid for the future event, but information on refunds would also be available on its website, barefestival.com on Friday, May 26th.