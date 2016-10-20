Bantum - Move album review: the experiment is a success

Album:

Move Artist:

Bantum Label:

Self-released Genre:

Electronic

Having forged his name as a producer of eclectic electronic music with his impressive 2012 debut (Legion) and a smattering of EPs, Cork’s Ruairi Lynch returns with his second long-player. Five of Move’s seven tracks feature guest vocalists, but Lynch’s collaborative approach characterises his willingness to experiment.

The best songs here are Take It, soul artist Loah’s pliable vocals heavy in the mix over the woozy, glitchy patter, and the sultry zoom of Feel It Out. Elsewhere, CC Brez contributes to the funk-driven Prince homage Voodoo Sweat, and Rusangano Family add to the clipped twang of Feel Your Rhythm.

There is a tendency for the songs to feel a little cluttered, as heard on trancey closer Already There. Mostly, though, this collection will have you doing exactly what it says on the tin.

bantumsound.com