Aziza album review: Dave Holland, god of inspiration

Jazz

Aziza (named for a Beninese god of inspiration) may tick all the “supergroup” boxes, but drummer Eric Harland, bassist Dave Holland, guitarist Lionel Loueke and saxophonist Chris Potter play together like a real band, communicating, interacting and taking risks.

Still, there’s no doubting who is the elder statesman here, nor whose spirit is guiding proceedings. Dave Holland has been taking music in new and interesting directions since the late 1960s.

And though each member of Aziza contributes a couple of tunes and brings their own unique character to the mix, most audible in this new group’s taut, funky, expansive sound are echoes of former Holland projects such as his Extensions quartet, and even the distant rumble of the great Gateway Trio.

daveholland.com