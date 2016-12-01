Avenged Sevenfold - The Best of 2005-2013 album review: Hellishly good headbanging

Album:

Best of 2005 - 2013 Artist:

Avenged Sevenfold Label:

Warner Genre:

Rock

When is a metal band not a metal band? Avenged Sevenfold may technically be classed as such, but this collection, drawn from their four successful Warner albums, exhibits the Californian’s evolution over eight years.

Reconciling the guys who peddle the squally, full-throttle intricacies of Bat Country (from 2005’s City of Evil) with Dear God (taken from 2007’s eponymous collection, which edges perilously close to Nickelback’s MOR shtick) can be confusing.

Mostly, though, they strike the right balance of oddly playful theatrics (A Little Piece of Heaven) and Metallica-style headbanger soloing (Shepherd of Fire). Covers of Black Sabbath, Pantera and Iron Maiden are thrown in for good measure. avengedsevenfold.com