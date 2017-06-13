Arcade Fire at Malahide Castle: here’s everything you need to know

Arcade Fire, the Canadian art rock idiosyncratics who became one of th eplanet’s biggest live draws, pull into Malahide Castle on Wednesday evening looking to prove that a lengthy layoff from recording hasn’t softened their powers.

Their latest clutch of European tour dates – including two shows at the Primavera Festival, one unannounced, the other a headlining set – comes as the band prep their upcoming fifth album Everything Now. As it’s their first record in almost four years, fans will be scouring the set for clues to its stylistic direction.

Peppy new single Everything Now is sure to be featured, but if recent setlists provide a rough outline for the Malahide Castle gig, Arcade Fire will lean on their most famous jams.

The band’s dazzling stage production values, ornate orchestration and almighty choruses have in the past roused outdoor crowds as easily as singer Win Butler slides into his gold blazers. Wake Up, Rebellion (Lies) and Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) have been aired out recently, all of which will undoubtedly retain their power to blow out the audience’s voice boxes and get hands touching the sky.

Ahead of the show – the band’s first in Dublin since Marlay Park in 2014 – here’s all the other information you need.

Are tickets still available? At time of writing, yes. Tickets are €69.50 excluding booking fees and are available via Ticketmaster. Credit Card collections can be scooped up on the grounds of Malahide Castle.

What time does everything kick off? Gates are due to open at 5pm. Funky electro tropical Colombian band Bomba Estereo are the special guests. Stages times have not yet been confirmed by MCD.

How do I get there? Malahide Castle can be a tricky enough venue to get in and out of. Fans have been urged by promoters MCD to pre-plan their return trip ahead of time.

The closest Dart stop to the venue is Malahide Train Station. Dublin City centre Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Tara Street, Pearse Street and Connolly Station. Or you can take Dublin Bus Routes 32 and 42, which also leave from the City Centre.

Private coaches and minibus must register with Malahide Castle in advance for parking, which they can do by emailing enquiries@festivalrepublic.com. There is also a car park for ticketholders which opens at 4pm. Space is limited and vehicles will only be permitted access via the back road entrance.

What’s the weather forecast? Good. Mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny breaks. Highest temperatures will be 17 to 20 degrees.

What about security? Large backpacks won’t be allowed, but small bags measuring no bigger than a sheet of A4 paper are permitted. Alcohol will be available on site but you can’t bring your own, so make sure you’ve got ID handy.

Selfie sticks, mercifully, are among the venue’s list of banned items, alongside umbrellas, laser pens, air horns and anything else you can think of that might be bothersome to other gig goers.

MCD have urged everyone to cooperate with gardaí and follow any loudspeaker announcements.