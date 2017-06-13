Arcade Fire at Malahide Castle: everything you need to know

Arcade Fire, the Canadian art rock idiosyncratics who became one of the planet’s biggest live draws, pull into Malahide Castle on Wednesday evening looking to prove that a lengthy layoff from recording hasn’t softened their powers.

Their latest clutch of European tour dates – including two shows at the Primavera Festival, one unannounced, the other a headlining set – comes as the band prep their upcoming fifth album Everything Now. As it’s their first record in almost four years, fans will be scouring the set for clues to its stylistic direction.

Peppy new single Everything Now is sure to be featured, but if recent setlists provide a rough outline for the Malahide Castle gig, Arcade Fire will lean on their most famous jams.

The band’s dazzling stage production values, ornate orchestration and almighty choruses have in the past roused outdoor crowds as easily as singer Win Butler slides into his gold blazers. Wake Up, Rebellion (Lies) and Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) have been aired out recently, all of which will undoubtedly retain their power to blow out the audience’s voice boxes and get hands touching the sky.

Ahead of the show – the band’s first in Dublin since Marlay Park in 2014 – here’s all the other information you need.

Are tickets still available? At time of writing, yes. Tickets are €69.50 excluding booking fees and are available via Ticketmaster. Credit Card collections can be scooped up on the grounds of Malahide Castle.

What time does everything kick off? Gates are due to open at 5pm. Funky electro tropical Colombian band Bomba Estereo are the special guests. Stage times are 7.15pm for Bomba Estereo and 8.30pm for Arcade Fire. Expect them to be prompt.

How do I get there? Malahide Castle can be a tricky enough venue to get in and out of. Fans have been urged by promoters MCD to pre-plan their return trip ahead of time.

The closest Dart stop to the venue is Malahide train station and entry to the Malahide Castle grounds for the concert is via Hogan's Gate only.

Travelling from Dublin City centre, Dart locations include Grand Canal Dock, Tara Street, Pearse Street and Connolly Station. Dart services will operate normal timetables. In addition, the following special services will run:

22.40hrs to Connolly

22.50hrs to Connolly

23.20hrs to Connolly

Dublin Bus routes 32 and 42, which also leave from the city centre, serve the venue. Extra route 42 services will run at the end of the concert. For more information see www.dublinbus.ie

Private coaches and minibus must register with Malahide Castle in advance for parking, which they can do by emailing enquiries@festivalrepublic.com. There is also a car park for ticketholders which opens at 4pm. Space is limited and vehicles will only be permitted access via the back road entrance.

Disabled customer parking is available in a designated area of the car parks, which is accessed via Back Road. Please contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register and for other non-ticket related access queries.

What’s the weather forecast? Good. Mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny breaks. Highest temperatures will be 17 to 20 degrees.

What about security? Patrons will be searched at the entrance. Large backpacks won’t be allowed, but small bags measuring no bigger than a sheet of A4 paper are permitted. You are not allowed to bring alcohol or drinks into the event, with the exception of water and softdrinks in sealed plastic bottles up to 500ml. Alcohol will be on sale and proof of age may be required, so make sure you’ve got ID handy.

Selfie sticks, mercifully, are among the venue’s list of banned items, alongside umbrellas, laser pens, air horns, professional camera and recording equipment and anything else you can think of that might be bothersome to other gig goers.

MCD have urged everyone to co-operate with gardaí and follow any loudspeaker announcements.

Arcade Fire set list from Isle of White, June 10th, 2016