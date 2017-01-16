All tickets for U2’s Croke Park concert have sold out - organisers

All tickets for U2’s Croke Park Joshua Tree 30th anniversary concert on July 22nd have sold out , organisers have said.

However a spokeswoman said the band will not add a second Croke Park concert.

With a capacity of 78,000, Croke Park is one of the largest venues on its European tour.

A spokeswoman announced the concert had told out 11.14am, about two hours after the tickets went on sale.

Advertisements for tickets appeared on reselling website Stubhub.co.uk, with the most expensive standing ticket going for £1,000 (€1,137.50).

Seatwave, a reselling website owned by Ticketmaster, was listing tickets at an average price of €299.43. The highest price for an individual standing ticket was €800, more than €720 greater than the original price.

First in the queue after waiting a lengthy 65 hours which included sleeping three nights in the bitter cold and rain on the street outside Ticketmaster in St Stephen’s Green shopping centre, was Vincent Kearns from Rathfarnham.

“It’s worth it. I’d be afraid to go online and risk the system crashing. Then I’d have to go to the credit union to borrow money to buy from a ticket tout,” Mr Kearns said.

Mr Kearns told Irish Times he was “elated and relieved” to finally get this hands on the tickets.

“I feel like the child in Willie Wonka who got the golden ticket,” he said.

He said he had been to see U2 more than 70 times in Ireland and the UK and had queued for every ticket over the last 30 years.

But the July concert in Croke Park was an extra special one for him.

“I’m 50 on the day of the gig. I’ll have my family and friends around me there,” he said.

He said the group got a surprise from Bono and the band on Sunday night with an unexpected delivery.

“They sent us 15 pizzas. It was a terrific gesture and nice to know they know we’re here and how dedicated we are.”

Dave Griffith, who was second in the queue, said he was surprised to receive the pizza “present from Bono”.

“It was lovely. It’s never happened me before,” he said.

Mr Griffith, from Terenure, said he been waiting since 11am on Saturday morning.

“I’d rather chop off my right arm and miss the gig,” he laughed.

“I’ve been queuing like this for tickets for U2 since 1985, some people do think I’m mad to do it. It’s my equivalent of a golf weekend.

“I’m a huge fan and it’s always the same lads here so it’s good fun.”

Mr Griffith said minutes before the tickets went on sale he was feeling “good but tired”.

“I am thrilled to get my tickets, I’ m off home to bed now.”

Patrick Coughlan, from Artane in Co Dublin, said it was a “worry” to get the tickets until they were actually in his hands.

Mr Coughlan, who joined the queue at 8.30pm on Saturday night, said he had suffered an asthma attack on Sunday night.

“But I brought all my medication and nebuliser, a change o clothes. About 12pm last night I got a asthma attack but I’m come well prepared,” he said.

“My wife is ver y supportive of me being here. U2 are an amazing band, there’s no other like them. I’m very excited to be heading to their gig.”

“It’s going to be a great night in Dublin,” Bono said when he announced the concerts. “Croke Park is where the album was born 30 years ago”.

This 30th anniversary tour begins in Vancouver on May 12th (also where they started their last Songs of Innocence and Experience tour) before taking in a number of US dates in May and June before moving to London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 8th. Noel Gallagher will be the support act on the European dates.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” The Edge said when the concerts were announced.

“To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Bandmate Adam Clayton said the decision to hold the 30th anniversary tour was influenced by recent world events and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States which has led to “more desperate times”. In 1987, when U2 released The Joshua Tree, Thatcher and Regan were in power with “some very dark forces at work”, Clayton told RTÉ 1’s Ryan Tubridy Show.

The band has decided to put its Songs of Experience album on hold until the end of 2017 in favour of focusing on The Joshua Tree tour in the coming months.