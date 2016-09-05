All our Electric Picnic videos. Remember it started off sunny?

Our video team roamed Stradbally all weekend, documenting the Picnic and its people

Jumping between torrential rain and scorching heat all weekend long didn’t stop people having an amazing time at Electric Picnic this year, here are some of the highlights.

 

It was probably the wettest Electric Picnic to date. Did that ruin it? Hell, no. Our video team roamed the fields of Stradbally all weekend, documenting the festival and its people. It’s easy to forget that it all started off in the sunshine on Friday. Click on any of these to remind yourself . . .

>> What it all looked like before the rain started falling

>> The first arrivals. Why were they walking so very, very slowly?

>> Wetness, wellies and ponchos on Day 2

>> Bananarama on the trouble with selfies

>> GAA fever on Sunday

>> And if you don’t have time to watch all those, here’s the whole festival, condensed into 2.5 short minutes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.