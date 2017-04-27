Wrongtom Meets the Ragga Twins take us back to the dancehall

Album:

In Time Artist:

Wrongtom Meets the Ragga Twins Label:

Tru Thoughts Genre:

Electronic

A heavyweight meeting of the minds with London producer Wrongtom Robinson teaming up with Shut Up & Dance stalwarts and junglist dons The Ragga Twins for a lovely blast of dub, dancehall and the kind of riddims few others can make. Robinson has been at this meet-and-greet game for a while, working previously with the likes of Roots Manuva and Deemas J on albums full of heft and power.

Teaming up with Flinty Badman and Deman Rockers makes perfect sense, allowing the collaborators to fire up soundsystem-friendly fare throughout. Under their own steam, the Twins can be fast and furious rhymers, but they slow the tempo to work with Robinson’s vintage dancehall grooves.

The result are tracks of a skanking disposition and full of renegade soundwaves such as The Vibes, Jugglin’ and Lyrics You Like, which take you back to a bass-heavy 1980s reggae roots scene. One for the dancers in the audience.

tru-thoughts.co.uk